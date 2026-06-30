Royal Caribbean Cruises Aktie
WKN: 886286 / ISIN: LR0008862868
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30.06.2026 16:13:10
MGM Resorts International vs. Royal Caribbean Cruises: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors deciding between MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) are choosing between two distinct ways to play the ongoing global trend in consumer travel and entertainment spending.MGM focuses on land-based luxury resorts and a growing digital betting presence, whereas Royal Caribbean dominates the high seas with its extensive fleet. This comparison looks at which business model offers more value for your investment dollar today.MGM Resorts International operates a global portfolio of 31 hotel and gaming destinations. The company reaches customers through strategic ventures like BetMGM, which focuses on online sports betting and iGaming. It also maintains an exclusive partnership with Major League Baseball and manages luxury destinations in Macau, though long-time executive Pansy Ho recently liquidated her personal equity stake.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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