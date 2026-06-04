International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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04.06.2026 09:20:19
MGM Resorts International vs. Wynn Resorts: Which Casino Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The hospitality and gaming markets have evolved into a battle of scale versus luxury. Choosing between MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) requires deciding between high-volume diversification and premium-focused concentration.MGM Resorts provides broad exposure to the mass market and digital gaming through its massive domestic footprint. In contrast, Wynn Resorts targets the high-end traveler with a smaller number of iconic properties that generate significant cash per room.MGM Resorts is a global leader in the gaming and entertainment industry, operating a vast portfolio of 31 hotel and gaming destinations. Its business strategy centers on a diverse mix of revenue streams, including hospitality, retail, and its expanding BetMGM digital platform. The company's reach extends from the Las Vegas Strip to international markets like Macau, catering to both leisure travelers and corporate meeting planners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,35
|-0,07%
|MGM Resorts International
|41,16
|-1,06%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd.
|90,73
|0,28%