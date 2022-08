MGM Resorts Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.78 billion or $4.20 per share, up from $104.7 million or $0.14 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.03 for the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.13 in the prior year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter surged 44% to $3.26 billion from $2.27 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $3.04 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com