MGM Resorts Recognized for Making Significant Investments in Clean Energy by the Solar Energy Industries Association

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is recognized for making significant investments in clean energy according to the latest Solar Means Business report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The annual report tracks both on-site and off-site installations, highlighting the strong appeal of cost-saving solar energy for American businesses.

In 2018, MGM Resorts and Invenergy announced the development of a 100-megawatt solar array. At full production, the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array, in Nevada, will provide up to 90 percent of total daytime power needs across MGM Resorts' 13 Las Vegas Strip properties, representing nearly 70 million square feet of buildings. Construction on the solar array will be completed by mid-2021.

The MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 27,000 homes for a year. The array will be made up of 300,000 panels covering 700 acres and MGM Resorts will use all the energy that the array generates.

"We're proud to be recognized by the SEIA for our commitment to solar energy," said Henry Shields Executive Director of Analytics for the MGM Resorts Design & Development group. "Our multiple solar array projects embody not only the long legacy we have for our environmentally responsible practices, but also the hopes we have for future generations to come."

In December 2019, MGM Resorts built a 1.13-megawatt 3,000-panel solar canopy atop MGM Springfield's parking garage. The array is expected to generate more than 1,600 megawatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power nearly 10% of the 2 million-square-foot casino, hotel and entertainment complex.

In addition to building the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array, in 2016 MGM Resorts completed expansion of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center rooftop solar array. The expanded solar array has more than 26,000 photovoltaic panels and produces a combined 8.3 MW dc of electricity. At full production, the system supplies 25% of the power demand of the entire Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino campus.

"The world's most recognizable brands are walking the walk when it comes to their clean energy commitments," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. "Businesses are choosing solar energy because it can significantly curb their energy costs and add predictability during these uncertain times. We expect that the corporate sector will make greater investments in solar as businesses make and follow through on clean energy commitments to address the climate crisis."

Solar Means Business 2019 tracks projects in all 50 states, with traditionally strong solar markets like Arizona, New York, North Carolina, California, and New Jersey leading the way. For key takeaways, interactive charts and rankings, and the report's underlying data, visit www.SolarMeansBusiness.com.

Learn more about MGM Resorts' commitment to social impact and sustainability here.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-690-8358

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-recognized-for-making-significant-investments-in-clean-energy-by-the-solar-energy-industries-association-301147998.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International