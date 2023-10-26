MGM RESORTS REVEALS NEW DETAILS ABOUT BELLAGIO FOUNTAIN CLUB EXPERIENCE AT FORMULA 1® HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Bellagio Fountain Club to Host Official Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner's Stage

Culinary legends José Andrés, Christina Tosi, Alain Ducasse, Rainer Becker join Bellagio Fountain Club's superstar chef lineup

Bellagio Fountain Club will offer guests exclusive live race coverage in Dolby Vision courtesy of Dolby and powered by LG Electronics' award-winning OLED evo TVs

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is sharing new details surrounding the Bellagio Fountain Club , which will take center stage during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX with special events and experiences before, during and after the race, November 16-18.

Throughout the weekend, the Las Vegas Grand PrixWinner's Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club will be home to performances by entertainers from MGM Resorts' entertainment portfolio before welcoming the race's top drivers for post-race commentary on Saturday night.

See the Winner's Stage here

The venue also announced the addition of renowned chefs José Andrés, Christina Tosi, Alain DucasseandRainer Becker to its star-studded culinary lineup. As a premier destination for enjoying the race, the Bellagio Fountain Club will bring fans even closer to the track through an unprecedented Dolby Vision viewing experience powered by LG OLED evo TVs.

Welcome to the Winner's Stage

Once the checkered flag is waved and cars cross the finish line, the first, second and third-place drivers will head to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner's Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club for post-race interviews. Fans will celebrate as the top three drivers share commentary and reflect on their success at the first-ever FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX.

"We're curating an experience at the Bellagio Fountain Club that offers guests the absolute best of F1® – from incredible views of the race and exceptional cuisine and beverages, to an astonishing live Dolby Vision experience on LG OLED TVs, to getting up close with the winners post-race," said Andrew Lanzino, Vice President of Citywide Events Strategy. "We're incredibly honored to host the Las Vegas Grand Prix's Winner's Stage for what we believe will be one of the weekend's most iconic moments."

Bellagio Fountain Club's Celebrated Culinary Lineup

Newly added to Bellagio Fountain Club's ensemble of legendary chefs are chef and humanitarian José Andrés, award-winning Christina Tosiof Milk Bar fame, Michelin-decorated Alain Ducasse from Rivea, and ZUMA's Founding Chef Rainer Becker. Andrés, Tosi, Ducasse and Becker join Mario Carbone, David Chang, Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, Bryan & Michael Voltaggio and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Chefs will rotate throughout the three days, introducing new menus daily that progress throughout the night. A dedicated team of award-winning mixologists and sommeliers will curate an open bar of signature cocktails and specialty wines throughout the race. The Bellagio Fountain Club will open nightly beginning at 6 p.m.November 16-18.

Dolby Creates Premier Viewing Experience within Bellagio Fountain Club

Complementing the electricity of the in-person festivities at the Bellagio Fountain Club, guests will be completely immersed in the action as the race comes alive through an exclusive live feed delivered throughout the Club in Dolby Vision. The experience will be powered by LG's best-in-class TVs, including the company's award-winning LG OLED evo TVs featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. When enjoying the live feed in Dolby Vision, the action on the track will come to life on screen with incredible brightness, ultra-vivid colors, captivating detail and stunning contrast to deliver a richer viewing experience. Eighty Dolby Vision-enabled LG OLED evo TVs will power the activation, providing guests an experience they will not forget.

The Bellagio Fountain Club will offer unequaled proximity to the racetrack from an elevated, centralized location on Bellagio's signature lake. From the Bellagio Fountain Club's rooftop hospitality deck, guests will have incredible views of Bellagio's iconic Fountains juxtaposed with the electricity of F1® cars zooming up Las Vegas Boulevard.

Limited packages remain for the Bellagio Fountain Club. Guests can book Club packages only by calling MGM Resorts' Luxury Travel Services team at 1.866.931.7117.

About MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LeoVegas AB, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Formula 1® and Liberty Media are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The inaugural race weekend is set to take place November 16-18, 2023. Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, resorts and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, F1 logo, FORMULA 1, FORMULA ONE, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB. FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, an F1 Company. Licensed by Formula One World Championship Limited, a F1 Company. All rights reserved.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding providing specific customer packages, fan experiences and/or viewing opportunities in connection with the FORMULA ONE HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks that the FORMULA ONE HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 does not occur or does not occur in the manner described herein; any other event or factor which may prevent or inhibit MGM Resorts' ability to provide the customer packages, fan experiences, and/or viewing opportunities described herein including, but not limited to, the availability of the chefs, mixologists and sommeliers named herein; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MGM Resorts' business; the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world; and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Natalie Mounier/Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

mgm@kirvindoak.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-reveals-new-details-about-bellagio-fountain-club-experience-at-formula-1-heineken-silver-las-vegas-grand-prix-301969182.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International