IAC-InterActiveCorp Registered Shs Aktie

IAC-InterActiveCorp Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CQZU / ISIN: US44891N2080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.09.2026 07:21:24

MGM Resorts Shares Drop As People Inc. Withdraws Proposal To Buy Remaining Stake It Does Not Own

(RTTNews) - Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) were losing around 10% in the overnight trading on the NYSE after the gaming and entertainment major confirmed that People Inc. (PPLI) withdrew its takeover proposal for the remaining shares it does not own. MGM Resorts said it will continue as a standalone company.

People Chairman and Senior Executive Barry Diller said, "There are lots of ingredients that go into a proposal of this kind on its way to completion. We didn't feel the mix was coming together in the way we had hoped and have decided not to pursue taking the company private at this time."

People, which owns around 66.8 million shares representing around 27% of MGM Resorts, on June 1 submitted a non-binding proposal to the MGM Board to acquire all remaining shares for $48.30 per share.

People then said it expects to own just over 50.1% of the equity of the company, with other investors, which may include existing shareholders of MGM, holding minority interests. People also said it would control the MGM business.

MGM now said that over the past several months, a special committee of its Board has participated in negotiations with People to advance the offer.

Diller now added, "People Incorporated is doing just fine with its principal publishing business achieving its 11th quarter of growth with plenty of cash to both invest in its business and purchase its stock. We at People Incorporated remain open to and interested in the possibility of a strategic transaction with MGM Resorts and look forward to considering a range of alternatives."

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, MGM Resorts shares were trading 9.62% lower at $34.21, after losing 2.70 percent on Wednesday's regular trading close.

However, People shares gained 3.86% in the afterhours trading, at $37.36, after losing 2.7% on Wednesday's regular trade.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IAC-InterActiveCorp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IAC-InterActiveCorp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IAC-InterActiveCorp Registered Shs 34,07 8,12% IAC-InterActiveCorp Registered Shs
MGM Resorts International 29,51 -0,20% MGM Resorts International

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gute Aussichten für ATX-Start -- DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt könnte fester starten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnen sich Startgewinne ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost finden keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen