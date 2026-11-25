(RTTNews) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced on Wednesday that it expects to receive approximately $200 million from a special dividend declared by its majority-owned subsidiary MGM China.

MGM China declared a special dividend of HK$0.722 per share, totaling approximately HK$2.74 billion, MGM Resorts said.

The company said its roughly 56% stake in MGM China entitles it to approximately HK$1.54 billion or $200 million of the distribution.

The special dividend is expected to be paid on or about December 18, 2026, to shareholders on record as of December 9, 2026.

MGM Resorts said the payment would provide additional flexibility to pursue capital allocation opportunities.

On NYSE, shares of MGM Resorts were down 0.38% at $34.19.