MGM REWARDS LAUNCHES 'WILD' LAS VEGAS SCAVENGER HUNT GIVING PARTICIPANTS A CHANCE TO WIN ONE OF 100 MAJOR PRIZES, INCLUDING PRIVATE FLIGHT WITH USHER

QR codes across The Strip offer chances to win incredible prizes including VIP access to some of the country's biggest sporting events; Vegas' best entertaining, dining and resort experiences; exclusive flight to Vegas with Usher and more

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let the Quest begin! Today, MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' reimagined loyalty program, kicks off "The Wild Wild Quest," an over-the-top scavenger hunt for "hidden" QR codes across The Strip that could unlock access to the craziest Vegas vacation grand prize ever including flying in a private jet to Las Vegas with global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher, who launches his new residency at Park MGM on July 15.

Today through July 11, nine MGM Resorts properties across The Strip are revealing QR codes hidden in plain sight on everything from everyday objects to some of the city's most iconic attractions (hint: flowers flourish at this iconic garden, center Strip, where you'll see giraffes and zebras during your next trip). No purchase or property visit necessary to enter.* Each unique QR code can be scanned to open an online entry page where entrants can receive a single sweepstakes entry (six sweepstakes entries max per person) for the opportunity to win one of 100 incredible high-end prizes:

The Grand Prize of all grand prizes:

You and a guest fly with Usher to Las Vegas on a private jet

Two VIP passes to Usher's new show at Dolby Live theater at Park MGM



Upgrade to MGM Rewards' highest tier level – NOIR status -- through January 31, 2023 and credits for a cruise, hotel stay and dining in Las Vegas

Three-night stay at ARIA Sky Suites in a Strip-view Penthouse



Golf lesson with a PGA or LPGA player at Shadow Creek



Cooking experience with an MGM Resorts' celebrity chef



$15,000 cash prize

cash prize Additional Prize Highlights

Upgrade to NOIR or Platinum status with MGM Rewards through January 31, 2023 and credits for a cruise (NOIR Upgrade Only), hotel stay and dining in Las Vegas

Two tickets to Football's Biggest Game in 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona



Game ticket packages with various major sports leagues



30,000 Rewards Points with MGM Rewards, unlocking access to the best of Vegas

Guests can join "The Wild Wild Quest" by searching for QR codes at Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur. Signage at each of the participating resorts will share details about "The Wild Wild Quest" and offer clues leading to on-property QR codes.

Not visiting Vegas? No problem. Expert sleuths can also find other unique QR codes hidden in the MGM Rewards TV commercial airing nationwide and online, or you can enter by mail.*

Upon scanning a Wild Wild West QR code, participants are prompted to enter the sweepstakes, and to sign up for or sign into their MGM Rewards accounts, to be eligible to participate for a chance to win a prize. Winners will be notified soon after the sweepstakes ends on July 11.

* No purchase or property visit necessary to enter and open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years or older . Subject to sweepstakes Official Rules. For more information and to view the complete Official Rules including how to enter via the mail and how to access the MGM Rewards commercial, visit mgmrewards.com/wildwildquest. Void where prohibited and subject to applicable laws. Sponsor: MGM Resorts International Operations, Inc., 3260 Sammy Davis Jr., Building B, Las Vegas, NV 89109

About MGM Rewards

MGM Rewards unlocks unprecedented access for both gaming and non-gaming guests to MGM Resorts' 20+ premier destinations across the country and features five tier levels - Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and NOIR. MGM Rewards' marquee benefits include waived resort fees (Gold+), Tier Achievement Air Travel Credit to Las Vegas (Platinum+), complimentary tickets to MGM Rewards concerts (Pearl+), advanced suite upgrades for up to three nights (Platinum+), access to exclusive tier appreciation events and experiences (Gold+) and 4 p.m. late check-out (based on availability; Platinum+). As an added benefit, MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars do not expire for Pearl+ members due to account inactivity.

Both non-gaming and gaming MGM Rewards members have the benefit of earning a currency - MGM Rewards Points - redeemable for complimentary food and beverage, entertainment, hotel stays and more. Members can earn Points on nearly all expenditures at MGM Resorts destinations, integrating both non-gaming and gaming activity. In addition to MGM Rewards Points, slot customers also earn Slot Dollars.

MGM Rewards grants members access to MGM Resorts' entire portfolio of luxury properties in the U.S. from Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas; to Borgata in Atlantic City; Beau Rivage in Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Maryland, in addition to many others. Within its award-winning resorts, MGM Resorts' renowned offerings include more than 400 world-class food and beverage outlets, nightlife, best-in-class entertainment at venues including T-Mobile Arena and Dolby Live in Las Vegas, premier gaming floors, and so much more.

Please visit mgmrewards.com for more information.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding timing of the launch of "The Wild Wild Quest" contest and allocation of the associated prizes. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGM Resorts' ability to launch "The Wild Wild Quest" contest and allocate the associated prizes on the terms described herein or all, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MGM Resorts' business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Natalie Mounier / Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

nmounier@kirvindoak.com / rflicker@kirvindoak.com

