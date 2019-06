MGMWERX, Air University accepting solutions for Atmospherics Generator Challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGMWERX, and its partner Air University, are currently accepting solutions for an adaptive software tool to synthesize information from globally available data.

The team wants to quickly gather potential ideas and solutions for a web-based platform that translates open-source, disparate bits of information into a coherent picture for the user.

The Atmospherics Generator Challenge is accepting submissions through July 30.

Anyone can submit a solution, as these challenges look to attract programmers, software developers, academics, researchers, hobbyists, students, engineers, small businesses and startups; as well as large corporate enterprises or Department of Defense contracts.

Once submitted to the challenge, solutions will be reviewed for the opportunity to be down-selected to participate in a Design Sprint.

Participants have a chance to secure funding for prototype and experimentation, secure a government contract, or promote their work with the Air Force. Additionally, submitters will get official recognition for their company or idea while helping the Air Force improve operational effectiveness.

For complete specifications to the challenge visit: https://mgmwerx.org/mgmwerx-challenge/

MGMWERX was created under a Partnership Intermediary Agreement to align with the education initiatives of Air University. MGMWERX augments ongoing Air University programs, through events like Pitch Night, to enhance production of high-quality, innovative research and ideas that span issues of importance to the Air Force. This includes, but is not limited to, doctrine, strategies, capability needs, operational concepts, training, education, and science and technology.

