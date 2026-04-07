Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aktie

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WKN: 853314 / ISIN: JP3900000005

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07.04.2026 08:38:49

MHI Unit CMSI Wins 10-year Contract To Upgrade ATL SkyTrain At Atlanta Airport

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (7011.T), a diversified industrial group, on Tuesday announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Crystal Mover Services, Inc., has secured a contract to renovate and upgrade the ATL SkyTrain automated people mover system at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The contract is awarded by the City of Atlanta Department of Aviation and spans 10 years from March 2026 to March 2036.

The project includes a comprehensive renewal of the system, covering signal systems, equipment upgrades, addition of new vehicles and replacement of existing vehicles to ensure safe and stable operations.

The system connects the main passenger terminal with the rental car centre over a 2.2-kilometre elevated double-track line and serves as critical infrastructure at the world's busiest airport.

The contract reflects Mitsubishi's technical expertise in the design, manufacturing and construction of automated people mover systems, as well as its long-standing operational track record.

CMSI has been providing operations and maintenance services for the ATL SkyTrain since its launch in 2009, supporting round-the-clock operations.

Mitsubishi is currently trading 0.93% higher at JPY 4,779 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. 25,89 -0,19% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

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