MHz Choice Announces October Premieres: first series from Armenia plus Scandi thriller 'Kieler Street' and more

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice announces its October slate of premieres including Special Division, its first scripted series from the burgeoning Armenian television market, the Scandi-thriller, Kieler Street, Perfect Murders from France and the final season of the Norwegian legal drama, Aber Bergen.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2020

SPECIAL DIVISION | VIDEOPLUGGER | NEW SERIES | ARMENIAN

Special Division is a police-procedural drama is set in Armenia's capital city, Yerevan, and follows an investigative team led by Colonel Arno Ghazaryan (Shant Hovhannisyan). Arno's a low-key man of few words and the moral center of a team that struggles with the strain and sense of responsibility in investigating crimes involving domestic despair, revenge and deception. Produced for First Public Television of Armenia, Special Division seems to draw from the grittiness of Dragnet and the relational heat of NYPD Blue.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2020

KIELER STREET | ITV STUDIOS | NEW SERIES | NORWAY

Jonas is a former criminal who has a new life and identity in Scandinavia's least criminal neighborhood. But the facade starts to fall apart when Jonas realizes that several other inhabitants also have hidden identities and they're all prepared to do anything it takes to protect the illusion they have created. Featuring a stellar Scandinavian cast, including Thorbjørn Harr (Vikings, Bel Canto) Nicolai Cleve Broch (Acquitted) and Alexandra Rapaport (Gåsmamman), Kieler Street is a characterful driven thriller that deconstructs what it really means to be a 'normal' person and how far people are willing to go to achieve that.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2020

ABER BERGEN | ITV STUDIOS | FINAL SEASON | NORWAY

In this third and final season of Aber Bergen, Norwegian defense attorneys Erik (Odd-Magnus Williamson, Kon-Tiki) and Elea (Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Acquitted) attempt to balance their personal relationship with their professional partnership. Seasons 1 and 2 of this compelling legal drama from the creators of Mammon are currently streaming on MHz Choice.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2020

PERFRECT MURDERS | FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS | NEW SERIES | FRANCE

Perfect Murders is a collection of stand-alone mysteries featuring killers who believe they've committed the perfect crime and the investigative duos who relentlessly set out to prove them wrong. It features a rotating cast of investigators, including Antoine Duléry (Little Murders of Agatha Christie) and Philippe Caroit (Murder In…), and some of the biggest names in French television, including Samuel Labarthe (Agatha Christie's Criminal Games), Bruno Debrandt (Spiral, Cain) and Franck Adrien (Speakerine, The Returned) and Bruno Solo (Blood on the Docks, Grand Hotel), guest-starring as the murderers.

