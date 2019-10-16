MHz Networks to launch MHz Now on Samsung TV Plus

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Networks has announced the launch of MHz Networks' premium channel MHz Now on Samsung's free ad-supported Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus.

MHz Now features scripted entertainment from more than 15 countries. The ad-supported service will launch on Samsung TV Plus channel 1401 in the U.S. on October 16th. The service will be expanded in to Canada in early 2020.

Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported Smart TV video service delivering free TV, no strings attached with instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2019 Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly watch TV for free with just an internet connection -- no download, additional devices, or credit card needed.

The Samsung TV Plus audience will be able to enjoy select titles from MHz Networks' catalog of popular mysteries, dramas and comedies. MHz Now's line-up includes Andrea Camilleri'sDetective Montalbano, critically acclaimed WWII drama A French Village and International Emmy® Award-Winning Norwegian drama Mammon. Visit mhznetworks.com for the full lineup of programming.

"We're really excited to be launching MHz Now on Samsung TV Plus," says Frederick Thomas, President and CEO of MHz Networks. "It's a unique linear TV platform that simplifies the experience for viewers and will help us grow our audience."

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers viewers access to a library of the best international television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD, through select public television affiliates on its national channel, MHz Worldview, and on MHz Now, Samsung TV Plus Channel 1401.

