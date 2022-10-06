Miami International Holdings and The Bermuda Stock Exchange Announce Participation in World Investor Week Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2022 Ceremony

PRINCETON, N.J. and HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™), today announced their participation in the "Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2022" ceremony taking place on October 6, 2022. MIAX will ring the bell at its Princeton, N.J. office, while BSX will ring the bell at its new headquarters facility at Exchange House, in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy initiative supports the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week (WIW) taking place from October 3-9, 2022. The IOSCO WIW is a weeklong global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of investor education and protection. The key messages of the IOSCO WIW campaign in 2022 are based around two themes: investor resilience and sustainable finance.

"Environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives are a critical area of focus for the global financial community and we are pleased to support the IOSCO 2022 WIW campaign to help promote investor education around the world," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "One of our key ESG pillars is to promote greater financial literacy and we firmly believe that investing in our local communities to provide education and responsible trading resources will help investors plan for their future financial well-being."

"BSX is pleased to once again participate in the IOSCO WIW, with our goal this year to enhance the interaction and communication between listed issuers, trading members, shareholders and the Exchange," said Greg Wojciechowski, CEO of BSX. "ESG policies are important factors increasing shareholder value and as part of our efforts to promote financial sustainability, we are working with our members and listed companies to promote the greater use of electronic communications with shareholders."

Additional details and information on the IOSCO WIW campaign of 2022 is available at the WIW website www.worldinvestorweek.org. Information on WFE Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2022 is available on https://www.world-exchanges.org/ring-bell-financial-literacy-2022.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

