07.09.2022 15:00:00
Miami International Holdings Reports August 2022 Trading Results; MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Equities and SPIKES Futures Set Year-to-Date Volume Records
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported August 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
August 2022 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 12.79%, representing a 16.0% year-over-year (YoY) decrease. A total of 108.1 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 6.8% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,699,129 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 863.8 million contracts, a decrease of 1.7% from the same period in 2021.
- MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 360.6 million contracts, up 6.0% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 47.0 million contracts in August 2022, a 0.3% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported YTD volume of 217.2 million contracts, an 8.1% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 25.4 million contracts in August 2022, a 39.2% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 286.0 million contracts, a 5.2% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 35.7 million contracts in August 2022, a 31.9% YoY increase.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported volume of 2.4 billion shares in August 2022, representing a 210.2% increase YoY and a market share of 0.98%. Total YTD volume reached a record 19.6 billion shares, a 316.9% increase from the same period in 2021.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 376,441 contracts in August 2022, a 4.6% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 2,400,396 contracts, a decrease of 3.0% from the same period in 2021.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 160,628 contracts in August 2022, representing an 87.0% increase YoY and an average daily volume of 6,984 contracts. Total YTD volume reached a record of 538,417 contracts, a 314.8% increase YoY.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Jul-22
% Chg
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Trading Days
23
22
20
167
167
U.S. Equity Options Industry
845,104,433
761,891,872
10.9 %
685,359,630
23.3 %
6,285,805,288
6,132,683,722
2.5 %
MIAX Exchange Group
108,079,977
116,013,478
-6.8 %
92,981,667
16.2 %
863,818,014
878,372,405
-1.7 %
MIAX Options
46,972,524
47,123,249
-0.3 %
40,410,802
16.2 %
360,617,154
340,247,261
6.0 %
MIAX Pearl
35,696,808
27,068,706
31.9 %
31,905,134
11.9 %
286,036,788
301,731,215
-5.2 %
MIAX Emerald
25,410,645
41,821,523
-39.2 %
20,665,731
23.0 %
217,164,072
236,393,929
-8.1 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Jul-22
% Chg
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
36,743,671
34,631,449
6.1 %
34,267,982
7.2 %
37,639,553
36,722,657
2.5 %
MIAX Exchange Group
4,699,129
5,273,340
-10.9 %
4,649,083
1.1 %
5,172,563
5,259,715
-1.7 %
MIAX Options
2,042,284
2,141,966
-4.7 %
2,020,540
1.1 %
2,159,384
2,037,409
6.0 %
MIAX Pearl
1,552,035
1,230,396
26.1 %
1,595,257
-2.7 %
1,712,795
1,806,774
-5.2 %
MIAX Emerald
1,104,811
1,900,978
-41.9 %
1,033,287
6.9 %
1,300,384
1,415,533
-8.1 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Jul-22
% Chg
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
12.79 %
15.23 %
-16.0 %
13.57 %
-5.7 %
13.74 %
14.32 %
-4.1 %
MIAX Options
5.56 %
6.19 %
-10.1 %
5.90 %
-5.7 %
5.74 %
5.55 %
3.4 %
MIAX Pearl
4.22 %
3.55 %
18.9 %
4.66 %
-9.3 %
4.55 %
4.92 %
-7.5 %
MIAX Emerald
3.01 %
5.49 %
-45.2 %
3.02 %
-0.3 %
3.45 %
3.85 %
-10.4 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Jul-22
% Chg
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Trading Days
23
22
20
167
167
U.S. Equities Industry
243,296
198,029
22.9 %
214,812
13.3 %
2,036,953
1,959,231
4.0 %
Miax Pearl Volume
2,396
773
210.2 %
1,962
22.1 %
19,624
4,708
316.9 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
104
35
196.7 %
98
6.2 %
118
28
316.9 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
0.98 %
0.39 %
152.5 %
0.91 %
7.8 %
0.96 %
0.24 %
301.0 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options Contracts
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Jul-22
% Chg
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Trading Days
23
22
20
167
167
MGEX Futures Volume
376,441
394,528
-4.6 %
236,941
58.9 %
2,400,396
2,475,882
-3.0 %
MGEX ADV
16,367
17,933
-8.7 %
11,847
38.2 %
14,374
14,826
-3.0 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-august-2022-trading-results-miax-options-miax-pearl-equities-and-spikes-futures-set-year-to-date-volume-records-301619316.html
SOURCE MIAX
