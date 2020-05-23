MIAMI REALTORS South Florida Virtual Open House Showcase Set for May 22-25; First Showcase Featured 2,303 Virtual and 24/7 Open Houses

MIAMI, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of REALTORS (MIAMI) is hosting its second South Florida Virtual Open House Showcase (SouthFloridaOpenHouseSearch.com) event on May 22-25 to provide consumers virtual access to property tours, open houses, and direct interaction with Realtors and other industry experts while adhering to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended social distancing guidelines during COVID-19.

From anywhere across the U.S. or around the world, buyers and investors can view live streaming open house events or take recorded virtual tours hosted by our top agents, view the properties, learn more about their features, amenities and even about the neighborhood from the comfort of their home or office.

Visitors to SouthFloridaOpenHouseSearch.com can contact the agents direct from the property information page via email or phone – there's even the widely used feature of downloading an electronic brochure in English, Spanish or Portuguese. Consumers needing more information on available financing and mortgage rates, inspection process and title services compliant with CDC Guidelines can take advantage of "Ask the Experts," a new chat feature putting consumers in contact with professionals providing real estate affiliated services.

Consumers and professionals also have access every day, 24 hours a day, to all of our residential single family homes, condominiums, townhomes and investment properties plus tours and videos are available from our 52,000 members in Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin and beyond. Bookmark SouthFloridaOpenHouseSearch.com and visit often - properties change daily.

MIAMI's first Virtual Open House Showcase, held May 1-10, saw 2,303 virtual open houses and virtual tours loaded for the event. About 40,515 visitors visited SouthFloridaOpenHouseSearch.com over the 10 days, viewing a whopping 178,809 pages. Top U.S. visitors by state were New York, Virginia, Texas, New Jersey and California. Top international visitors by country were Colombia, Venezuela, Germany, Philippines, the United Kingdom and Canada.

"Our first Virtual Open House Showcase was such a hit with our members and consumers that we are leveraging the upcoming four-day weekend, May 22-25, to showcase the best of the best that South Florida has to offer consumers across the country and around the world," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Jorge Guerra Jr. said. "Through virtual open houses and tours, homebuyers can shop from the comfort and safety of their own home. They can ask for video and virtual tours or schedule a personal video walkthrough."

The Virtual Open House Showcase relaunches MIAMI's South Florida Virtual Open House Program virtually. While COVID-19 is expected to temporarily impact home sales on a global level, MIAMI remains optimistic the robust fundamentals of the South Florida housing market will minimize the impact, and sales activity will resume later in the year, as things normalize and pent-up demand builds.

Current interest rates make purchasing a home an excellent decision. Interest rates are at near all-time lows, and some lenders are extending lock-in rates for up to 90 days.

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors

The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 100 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com

###

SOURCE MIAMI Association of Realtors