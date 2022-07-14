Miami Swim Week to Experience a Brazilian Flair in 2022 with Unique Products and Designs in Resort, Beach, and Swimwear, Plus Accessories and Footwear

As summer reaches its height, Brazil-based designers are prepared to build relationships with foreign buyers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the sector, with support from ApexBrasil

MIAMI, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexBrasil, The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, will sponsor more than 50 Brazilian swimwear, beachwear, resortwear, accessory and footwear brands as the international fashion community gathers in Florida for Miami Swim Week. ApexBrasil will bring Brazil's summer-inspired designs to Miami Swim Week in partnership with Fashion Label Brazil and Texbrasil – sectorial initiatives with the mission of representing Brazilian fashion designers, the textile and apparel industry, and the footwear industry, respectively, in the global marketplace.

The Brazilian brands will exhibit at trade shows in conjunction with Miami Swim Week, including destination:miami by COTERIE, Cabana, and SwimShow. These events draw tens of thousands of global buyers, manufacturers, and designers; the location of Miami is unique because it is a leading hub for international design, culture, and entertainment. During Miami Swim Week, Brazilian brands and designers will demonstrate what makes Brazil's fashion and footwear products unique and why international visitors, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers attending Swim Week should consider adding a Brazilian flair to their warm weather offerings for their end consumers. As Latin America's largest economy and a tropical climate world-famous for its pristine beaches, Brazil is a clear design leader for buyers seeking high-quality beachwear and fashion-forward accessories.

Mariele Lais Christ, project manager at ApexBrasil, explained why Miami Swim Week serves as a unique opportunity for industry professionals to experience Brazilian swimwear in person: "Brazilian fashion reflects our culture and heritage, as well as the creativity of Brazilian artisans and designers. Participating in multiple trade shows and activations throughout Miami Swim Week underscores for buyers that Brazilian swimwear, beachwear, resortwear, accessories, and footwear are incredibly versatile and appeal to a broad demographic seeking high quality garments. We invite U.S. and international professionals to join us in Miami to experience the unique design and artistry of Brazil. The Brazilian companies will be showcasing at destination:Miami, Cabana, and SwimShow, with beautifully designed booths to display our unique products."

This is an opportune moment in time also because of the momentum Brazil has built in recent years in this sector specifically. Consider that Brazil exported a total of USD $12 million worth of swimwear, beachwear, and related accessories in 2021, which was 5.5% more than what was exported in 2019, a year before the pandemic. What's more, 2022 is already on track to be a blockbuster year, with USD $5 million exported in the beachwear category from January-April of this year. Should that rate continue, exports could total more than USD $15 million. Importantly, key markets like the U.S. are increasing their reliance on Brazilian swimwear. The U.S. imported 10% more beachwear from Brazil in 2021 compared to 2019, totaling USD $5 million in 2021, making the U.S. the main destination for Brazilian exports in the sector.

Some of the participating Brazilian brands at Miami Swim Week will include, but are not limited to:

Akra Collection features pieces created by designer Samuray Martins in collaboration with Brazilian artisans. The creation process is rooted in "slow fashion," using natural materials and sustainable processes to create timeless pieces to suit customers across generations.

features pieces created by designer Samuray Martins in collaboration with Brazilian artisans. The creation process is rooted in "slow fashion," using natural materials and sustainable processes to create timeless pieces to suit customers across generations. Empress Brasil is one of Brazil's most notable premium beachwear lines. Founded by creative director Catherine Maaskant , the brand is prominently featured in the international beach fashion scene and can be spotted at the most luxurious resorts across the world.

is one of most notable premium beachwear lines. Founded by creative director , the brand is prominently featured in the international beach fashion scene and can be spotted at the most luxurious resorts across the world. Melissa is a fun and fashionable shoe brand producing flexible, comfortable, and durable footwear. Using a proprietary PVC material, all the brand's styles are cruelty-free and 100% recyclable.

is a fun and fashionable shoe brand producing flexible, comfortable, and durable footwear. Using a proprietary PVC material, all the brand's styles are cruelty-free and 100% recyclable. Nay Sunsetwear: A sustainable, conscious and ethical resort wear brand made up of suppliers and producers, united together, in a weft of affection for and with nature. The brand transmits its Brazilian identity and essence through distinctive embroideries, while always striving for the highest quality fabrics and finishings.

A sustainable, conscious and ethical resort wear brand made up of suppliers and producers, united together, in a weft of affection for and with nature. The brand transmits its Brazilian identity and essence through distinctive embroideries, while always striving for the highest quality fabrics and finishings. Paola Bernardi : Artfully knit pieces produced in Brazil in small quantities, guaranteeing careful production in every detail with an impeccable and exclusive finish thanks to the manual work present in all the brand's products.

Artfully knit pieces produced in in small quantities, guaranteeing careful production in every detail with an impeccable and exclusive finish thanks to the manual work present in all the brand's products. Sau Swimwear aims to provide a respite from the fast-paced routine of city life by bringing customers on a transformational journey to the sea. Born from a desire to connect women to the ocean, Sau creates pieces that unite design and functionality.

Showcasing Brazilian labels at Miami Swim Week is one facet of ApexBrasil's mission to jumpstart Brazil's participation in the global trade economy. Brazil remains diligently focused on increasing global accessibility to the country's export market. To learn more about other trade sectors ApexBrasil supports, please visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

Media Contact

Geoffrey Meinke

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of ApexBrasil in the U.S.

Geoffrey.Meinke@ruderfinn.com

+1-917-574-6521

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-swim-week-to-experience-a-brazilian-flair-in-2022-with-unique-products-and-designs-in-resort-beach-and-swimwear-plus-accessories-and-footwear-301586561.html

SOURCE ApexBrasil