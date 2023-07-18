|
18.07.2023 16:30:00
Miami's Renowned Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Loessin, Reveals Comprehensive Guide to Efficient and Cost-Effective Mommy Makeovers
MIAMI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Double-Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Loessin of Miami's prestigious CG Cosmetic Surgery, announces the release of his revolutionary new book, "My Mommy Makeover: Reclaiming Your Body After Childbirth."
Offering a comprehensive deep dive into the world of post-pregnancy body transformations, Dr. Loessin's book demystifies the 'Mommy Makeover' process, providing valuable insights on personalized procedures, possible complications, and the advantages of integrating multiple procedures into a single session. The book serves as an invaluable resource for women seeking to restore their self-image post-childbirth, complete with expert insights and reassurances.
"Undertaking multiple complementary procedures in one session is not only a time-efficient but also a cost-effective strategy to achieve the desired post-pregnancy physique," says Dr. Loessin. This innovative approach minimizes recovery time, reduces costs, and cuts down on office visits, ultimately facilitating a smoother transformation journey for patients.
One early reader lauded the book, stating, "Dr. Scott Loessin answered all of my questions and provided information that I feel confident in trusting."
"My Mommy Makeover: Reclaiming Your Body After Childbirth" is now available on Amazon, serving as a motivation for self-discovery and the reinvigoration of confidence.
About Dr. Scott Loessin
Dr. Scott Loessin is a Double-Board Certified Plastic Surgeon with over 20 years of experience and a member of the acclaimed surgical team at CG Cosmetic Surgery in Miami, Florida. Recognized for his extraordinary care and life-changing procedures, Dr. Loessin acknowledges the challenges associated with traveling for medical consultations. To address this, he provides complimentary online consultations for prospective patients living outside of Miami.
CONTACT: marketing@cgcosmetic.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miamis-renowned-cosmetic-surgeon-dr-scott-loessin-reveals-comprehensive-guide-to-efficient-and-cost-effective-mommy-makeovers-301879266.html
SOURCE CG Cosmetic
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX zu Handlesende mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte im Verlauf ins Plus und schloss in Grün. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.