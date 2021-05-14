MIB Elects New Chairman and Vice Chairman to its Board

BRAINTREE, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the election of its new Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2021-22 and the re-election of four incumbent Directors to the Board. MIB's Board is composed of 12 independent directors, and one internal director, MIB's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Effective with the May 14th Board Meeting, Bruce K. Baude, Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc. will become Chairman, thereby succeeding Michael C.S. Fosbury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Company, who will remain on the MIB Board of Directors as Immediate Past Chair. Gregory A. Linde, Senior Vice President – Individual Life of Principal Financial Group will begin his service as Vice Chair.

Re-elected to a second three-year term on the MIB Board are James E. Hohmann, President, CEO and Director of Vericity Holdings; Mary J. Bahna-Nolan, Senior Vice President, Head of Product Innovation and Strategy for Pacific Life Insurance Company; and Jill Rebman, retired Vice President Underwriting, Advanced Markets and Reinsurance Administration of John Hancock Life Insurance Company. Additionally, Gregory A. Linde, who will also serve as Vice Chair, was re-elected to a three-year term. MIB's other Directors who will continue to sit on the Board include David Chadwick, EVP, Underwriting and Claims, Primerica Life Insurance Company; Dean A. Del Vecchio, Executive Vice President, Chief of Operations and Chief Information Officer, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America; Dr. Gina Guzman, Vice President and Chief Medical Director, Munich American Reinsurance Company; Harold B. Rojas, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, The Baltimore Life Companies; and Brian Winikoff, President and CEO of MIB.

"We have a highly engaged Board who provides invaluable insights and strong strategic guidance as we work to grow and evolve MIB," said Winikoff. "It is both a pleasure and privilege to work with such experienced and well-respected industry leaders. I want to extend my appreciation to all of our Board members for their service." He continued, "In particular, I would like to thank our outgoing Chairman Michael Fosbury for his leadership, vision and commitment to advancing both MIB as an organization and the insurance industry as a whole. I look forward to continuing to work with Michael as Immediate Past Chair and also working with Bruce Baude and Greg Linde as they assume their new roles as Chair and Vice Chair."

"It is an honor to serve as Chairman of the MIB Board and work with this outstanding group of leaders," said Baude. "With a new management team leading the way, MIB has set in motion a transformational strategy that will help the life insurance industry address critical challenges and accelerate profitable growth by delivering innovative data driven solutions. I am excited about the path MIB is on, the team that has been assembled to execute MIB's ambitious plan and the opportunity for MIB to grow and expand the value it provides to its members and the industry as a whole."

Bruce Baude joined the MIB Board in 2019 and will serve as its new Chairman, 2021-2022. He is Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc., providing strategic leadership over CNO's operations and IT functions. Prior to joining CNO, Mr. Baude was Chief Operating Officer at Univita Health and served as Chief Executive Officer of LTCG, the industry's largest third-party administrator for long-term care insurance. Immediately prior, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of ProCard, Inc., a subsidiary of global payments processor TSYS. Mr. Baude was previously with Bank One Corporation, where he held various roles including Chief Executive of Banc One Financial Card Services, a third-party payments processing company. He serves on both the National Board as well as the Greater Indiana Chapter Board of the Alzheimer's Association.

Greg Linde joined the MIB board in 2018 and will serve as its new Vice Chairman, 2021-2022. He is Senior Vice President – Individual Life of Principal Financial Group. Linde joined Principal in 1992 as Director of Disability Income and was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Chief Underwriter in 1997. In 1999, he was promoted to Vice President – Individual Client Services and to Vice President – Individual Life in 2006 before assuming his current role in 2015. Prior to joining Principal, he held a number of positions at another insurance company. Linde has served on a number of Industry committees including the ACLI Medical & Risk Classification Committee, the ACLI and HIAA Disability Committees, the Executive Council for the Home Office Life Underwriters Association, LOMA's Education and Training Council, and the ACLI Life Insurance Committee. Linde is a past member of the Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG) Board of Directors. His professional designations include FLMI, AALU, LLIF, CLU and NASD Series 7 and 24.

About MIB

MIB Group, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting and actuarial decision making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. For more information about MIB, visit www.mibgroup.com.

