Michael Baker International Names Mark Pitchford, PSM, as Vice President and Office Executive in Central Florida

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Mark Pitchford, PSM, has joined the firm as Vice President and Office Executive in central Florida, overseeing the Orlando and Tampa offices. In his new role, Mr. Pitchford will be responsible for client care and overseeing the growth of the company's portfolio of business in Central Florida, while broadening outreach to new markets and clients. Additionally, he will provide operational and staff management and production and project oversight for the offices. He will be based in Michael Baker's Tampa location.

"Mark has an impressive background with more than 25 years of operations management experience within the survey and geospatial industries, managing teams across the United States, United Kingdom and Canada," said Tommy Montgomery, Senior Vice President and Regional Director of the Southeast Region at Michael Baker. "Under Mark's leadership, our team will continue to be a trusted adviser for the communities we serve, making them safer, more accessible, more sustainable and more prosperous."

Mr. Pitchford most recently served as Regional Manager, Strategic Development, at WGI, Inc. (Wantman Group, Inc), where he oversaw the growth and expansion of survey and subsurface utility engineering services offered by the geospatial division in the United States. Earlier in his career, Mr. Pitchford spent 17 years in the Clearwater area with Cardno as Southern Business Unit Manager and later the Area Manager, where he led the company's organic revenue growth and geographic expansion across the United States.

Mr. Pitchford earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Surveying and Mapping from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

