Michael Baker International Strengthens West Region with a Trio of Promotions

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today a trio of promotions in the firm's West Region. Darren Riegler, P.E., Area Executive, has extended his impact in the West Region, now overseeing offices in Santa Ana, Long Beach, Camarillo and Los Angeles. Tanya Bilezikjian, P.E., Office Executive, will add oversight of the firm's Temecula and Palm Desert offices to her existing management of the Ontario office and focus on protecting and growing the firm's businesses. Bob Schlesinger, P.E., was named Regional Practice Lead – Federal and will lead efforts to grow Michael Baker's Federal practice in the West Region.

"Darren, Tanya and Bob are seasoned leaders who are critical to helping Michael Baker deliver project excellence to our clients," said Mike Conaboy, West Regional Director. "They will continue to serve as trusted advisors to clients and colleagues alike in their expanded roles, aiding in the ongoing growth of our West Region."

Darren Riegler , P.E., has made significant contributions to Michael Baker over the last 17 years, including overseeing the operation of the firm's Ontario , Temecula , Palm Desert , San Diego , Carlsbad , Phoenix and Las Vegas offices. Before joining the West Region team, he was Office Executive in the firm's Hamilton, New Jersey , office. Throughout his career as an operations leader and a Senior Project Manager, he has delivered numerous complex multi-disciplinary transportation infrastructure projects in New York and New Jersey . Mr. Riegler earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Baruch College in New York, New York , and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in University Park , Pennsylvania .

Tanya Bilezikjian , P.E., has extensive experience providing leadership and managing growth in Michael Baker's Ontario office. Earlier in her career with the firm, Ms. Bilezikjian was a Department Manager – Water, where she successfully managed large programs, planned and executed multimillion-dollar contracts and task orders, and identified solutions and improvements to both site-specific and program-level challenges. She earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering, both from the University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California .

Bob Schlesinger , P.E., will leverage his nearly 30-year career in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps in his new role of Regional Practice Lead – Federal. He has been with Michael Baker for 11 years, most recently serving as Area Executive overseeing offices in Santa Ana , Long Beach , Camarillo and Los Angeles , and managing operations and the growth of the firm's business. Previously, Mr. Schlesinger was Commanding Officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Northwest, where he supervised environmental compliance and restoration, facilities management, utilities management and real estate for more than 1,000 Navy buildings and structures. He earned a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (now part of the National Defense University ) in Washington DC , a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering/Construction Management from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign , Illinois , and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering/Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-strengthens-west-region-with-a-trio-of-promotions-301130350.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International