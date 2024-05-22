|
22.05.2024 13:30:00
Michael Burry Goes All-In on Chinese Stocks
We now have details about what hedge fund managers are doing with their money, and Michael Burry is one of the investors betting big on Chinese stocks. In this video, Travis Hoium covers where he's buying and what he was selling in the first quarter of 2024.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 20, 2024. The video was published on May 21, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!