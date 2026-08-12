Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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12.08.2026 09:38:00
Michael Burry Just Shorted Nebius. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?
Michael Burry of The Big Short fame recently announced that he had opened a short position on Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), which is set to report earnings this week. While the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out is a major catalyst, Nebius' high valuation and massive debt load have kept some investors away from the stock. But by making his negativity about the stock public, Burry has created more tension for shares. Although Burry was depicted as a genius in print and on the big screen for anticipating the subprime mortgage crisis, he hasn't gotten every investment call right. This may be one of his misses.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Nebius
|220,40
|-1,01%