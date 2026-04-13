Deutsche Cannabis Aktie
WKN: A0BVVK / ISIN: DE000A0BVVK7
|
14.04.2026 00:05:00
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" Fame is Betting Against This Stock That's Soared 1,400% During the AI Boom So Far -- and Thinks It Could Drop 60%. Should You Follow His Lead?
Investors and movie buffs alike may recognize the name Michael Burry. The hedge fund manager bet against the U.S. housing market back in the early 2000s when most others saw this market as safe -- and, as a result, Burry made more than $700 million for his clients following the subsequent subprime market crash. A few years later, Hollywood brought the story to the general public in the movie The Big Short.Since, retail investors look to Burry's latest moves and may be tempted to follow his lead. After all, this famous investor has proven his ability to spot trouble, take action, and score an investing win.What's Burry been doing in recent times? He's amplified his warning that certain AI stocks are overvalued or that some of these companies could weaken due to competition. And Burry recently extended his bet against a stock that's soared 1,400% during the AI boom so far. In fact, he thinks it could drop 60% from today's price. Should you follow his lead? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Cannabis AG
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Deutsche Cannabis AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Hoffnung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen moderat höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex eröffneten die Handelswoche mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag fester. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich mit negativen Vorzeichen.