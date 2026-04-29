Deutsche Cannabis Aktie
WKN: A0BVVK / ISIN: DE000A0BVVK7
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29.04.2026 02:10:00
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" Fame Just Made a Shocking Move. Should You Follow?
Investors eagerly examine Michael Burry's moves because he's proven his keen understanding of financial markets over time -- and the ability to translate that into an investing win. Burry bet against the U.S. housing market when it was booming back in the early 2000s -- and generated a more than $700 million gain for investors in his hedge fund as the subprime market crashed. Burry's success was documented by Hollywood in the movie "The Big Short," bringing his name into households around the world. This successful investor generally stays out of the limelight, but he continues to invest and discusses the market and his investing moves on Substack. Several days ago, Burry, who has in the past expressed concern about the valuations of AI stocks and has been bearish on the industry, made a shocking move: He revealed a long position in one of today's big tech players -- one that is leading in AI. Should you follow him into this stock? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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