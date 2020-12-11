CLOVIS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael D. Charles, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Orthopedics in acknowledgment for her dedication and commitment with the University Orthopedic Associates.

Highly experienced and trained Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Charles has garnered eight years of professional experience and has been devoted to interests in all pathology related to the shoulder/elbow and hand. In his current capacity as a surgeon with University Orthopaedic Associates, he offers a vast repertoire of medical expertise including treatments related to all pathology related to the shoulder and elbow in primary and revision cases including Shoulder Arthroplasty (Anatomic and Reverse), Open and Advanced Arthroscopic Techniques for Rotator Cuff repair (including Superior Capsular Reconstruction), Shoulder Instability, Biceps, and Labral pathology, Elbow arthroscopy, and tendon repairs/transfers involving the shoulder girdle and elbow. He is well-known for his compassionate approach and tailored treatments for all of his patients in returning them to their sports, hobbies, and lifestyles.

An educator at heart, Dr. Charles is currently faculty of UCSF in the UCSF Fresno Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. He previously taught at many locations including Keck Medical School as a Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery Interest Group Mentor and St. Lucy's Priory High School as a Science Teacher.

To prepare for his acclaimed career, Dr. Charles excelled academically. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Rhode Island. Following this, he obtained his Medical degree from the University of California at San Diego, School of Medicine, followed by completing an Orthopedic surgical residency at the University of Southern California (Keck Medical Center) where he served as Administrative Chief Resident and received the Herman-Epstein Award for teaching and leadership. Furthering his training, he also completed a Fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery, and sports medicine at Rush University and included team coverage for Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Fire, Chicago Steel, and DePaul University.

Remaining abreast of the latest orthopedic advancements, Dr. Charles maintains active affiliations and memberships including the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery and serves as a candidate member of the American Shoulder and Elbow Society.

Dr. Charles dedicates this recognition to Anthony Romeo, MD, and Gregory Nicholson, MD, his fellowship mentors. And also Daniel Oakes, MD, and Reza Omid, MD, his residency mentors.

