Michael Gove admits ‘regret’ over rise in children in temporary housing

Data shows 112,000 households in temporary housing in England on 31 December 2023, a 12.1% rise on the previous yearMichael Gove has admitted “regret” over the increased number of children in temporary accommodation, as the latest government figures have laid bare the scale of England’s housing crisis.Figures published by the government at the end of April show nearly 112,000 households were in temporary accommodation on 31 December 2023, a 12.1% increase from the previous year. Of those, 63% included dependent children, hitting record levels in 2023. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel