29.08.2022 15:00:00

MICHAEL JACKSON'S THRILLER 40 DOUBLE CD INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL MASTERPIECE + A BONUS CD OF DEMOS AND RARITIES; 15 ADDITIONAL TRACKS AVAILABLE DIGITALLY

AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER TODAY

40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF THRILLER, THE BIGGEST SELLING ALBUM OF ALL TIME WORLDWIDE, TO INCLUDE POP-UP EVENTS & GLOBAL ACTIVATIONS

ALBUM COVER REVEALED

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson announced today that MICHAEL JACKSONTHRILLER 40, a double CD set comprised of Michael's original masterpiece  and an exciting bonus CD of rarities and demos, is available for Pre-Order starting today HERE. The titles of the ten bonus tracks will be revealed one at a time, starting after Labor Day with the last track being revealed just before release date, November 18. Additionally, 15 additional tracks which have been in limited release previously will be available as part of an expanded digital release.

Michael Jackson Thriller 40 Cover Artwork

The release of MICHAEL JACKSON THRILLER 40 celebrates the 40th anniversary of the biggest selling album of all time worldwide. Pop up events and worldwide activations are planned to honor Michael's epic creation which won a record setting 8 Grammys, smashed musical barriers and changed the frontiers of pop music and music videos forever. Michael Jackson'sThriller has spent more than 500 weeks on the Billboard album chart and has sold over 100 million albums since its release on November 30, 1982.

MICHAEL JACKSON:
Michael Jackson Thriller 40 2CD Artwork

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-jacksons-thriller-40-double-cd-includes-the-original-masterpiece--a-bonus-cd-of-demos-and-rarities-15-additional-tracks-available--digitally-301613333.html

SOURCE Sony Music Entertainment

