Michael Knowling Joins State Street as Head of Global Clients Division

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the that it has appointed Michael Knowling to head of its Global Clients Division (GCD). Knowling will report jointly to Joerg Ambrosius and Chris Coleman.

In this role, Knowling will manage a team of senior client executives, global relationship managers, and client analysts as part of State Street’s client centric coverage model focused on delivering cross-enterprise solutions and insights to the company’s global and most complex clients.

"Michael has a deep knowledge of the complex needs of our client base having lead teams across every client sector,” said Ambrosius, who recently assumed additional responsibility as Global Client Management Head. "We are always looking to add exceptional talent to our organization and for nearly three decades, Michael has been solely focused on anticipating and exceeding client needs. We look forward to him joining our team.”

Knowling joins from Prudential Financial where he was the head of client relations and business development within Prudential Retirement with responsibility for managing the profitability, growth and client satisfaction for Prudential while developing and delivering innovative retirement solutions. Prior to this role he led the eastern US client service team responsible for the retention, profitability and satisfaction of more than 500 clients, and he has also served in several sales, service, plan transition and underwriting roles for Prudential Retirement and CIGNA.

Michael has also been a mentor with the Black Leadership Forum and the executive sponsor for the Hispanic Heritage Network at Prudential Retirement, and also served on the Board of the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) and the Board for Global Portfolio Strategies, Inc. He was also named in Savoy Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America in 2020 and 2008.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.0 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2022 includes approximately $73 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

