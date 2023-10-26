Michael Baker International Names Joseph Bartorelli Vice President, National Geospatial Business Development Director

Geospatial expert brings more than 30 years of experience to leadership role within the firm's Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) vertical

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Joseph Bartorelli has joined the firm as Vice President, National Geospatial Business Development Director. In this leadership role within Michael Baker's Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) vertical, Mr. Bartorelli will work closely with Operations leaders and staff at the regional and office level to implement an enterprise approach to business development for the firm's innovative and sustainable geospatial services. He will be responsible for identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, developing and maintaining strategic growth and partnership plans, and driving revenue growth in Michael Baker's geospatial software and services offerings. Additionally, he will work across the organization to extend and expand the firm's strategy for delivering geospatial technology, differentiation and innovation.

"Michael Baker's geospatial services address the entire lifecycle of critical infrastructure projects and support everything from conceptual planning through surveys, design and construction, while leveraging Big Data to support operations and maintenance," said Dan Kieny, President, Consulting and Technology Solutions at Michael Baker International. "As we Reimagine Michael Baker, Joseph will play an integral role in attracting new clients and expanding our scope with existing partners that will benefit from our firm's innovative, technology-based solutions."

Mr. Bartorelli brings more than 30 years of experience in the geospatial industry to his new role, including business management, photogrammetric practice, digital mapping/remote sensing, ground/airborne-based LiDAR, airborne GPS/IMU technology, sUAS/Drone technology, textured mesh technology, enterprise asset management and geographic information systems (GIS). Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Bartorelli most recently served as Director of Geospatial for Fuscoe Engineering, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bartorelli held positions with Psomas, Vertical Mapping Resources, Inc. and HJW Geospatial, Inc.

Mr. Bartorelli earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is an American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) Certified Photogrammetrist and GIS Certification Institution (GISCI) Certified GIS Professional.

