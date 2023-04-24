Michael Baker International Promotes James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Military and industry veteran to drive operational excellence across firm's diverse verticals

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the firm has promoted James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Dr. Koch will continue to serve on Michael Baker's Executive Committee and will focus on driving operational excellence, implementing processes and systems to optimize efficiency and maximize the firm's potential as it continues to grow. Additionally, he will report to Michael Baker's Chief Executive Officer, Brian A. Lutes, and oversee the Presidents of each of the firm's four verticals: Consulting and Technology Solutions, Design-Build, Federal Programs and Services, and Infrastructure.

"Reimagining Michael Baker is key to our firm's future, and we are continuously evolving, growing and improving to deliver outstanding service to our clients and provide our people with fulfilling careers," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "Jim has established himself as a trusted partner to Federal and civilian clients alike, while simultaneously leading and developing his team to continuously innovate as they solve complex infrastructure challenges. I look forward to continuing to work with Jim as we further distinguish our firm as one of the best in the industry."

Dr. Koch has more than 40 years of military and engineering firm experience with a rich background in Federal and international programs. He joined Michael Baker in 2017 as Mid-Atlantic Regional Director and most recently served as President – Federal Programs and Services. In this role, he was responsible for maximizing the company's portfolio and capabilities in Federal markets.

Dr. Koch spent the first half of his career with the United States Army, progressing through various positions in all aspects of engineering operations before serving as a Battalion and Joint Task Force Commander in Central America. His final assignment was as the Director, U.S. Army Engineer School's Department of Tactics, Leadership & Engineering. Dr. Koch retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel before starting his career in the private sector. Prior to joining Michael Baker International, he served in senior leadership positions where he managed and led projects, programs and operations across the United States and in numerous other countries.

Dr. Koch is a Fellow in the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) and is also a member of the Army Engineer Association (AEA), the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). In 2020, Dr. Koch was selected as an ASCE Fellow, a prestigious honor held by only 3% of ASCE members. Throughout his career, Dr. Koch has received numerous awards, including the United States Department of Defense Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster and the Army Engineer Association Bronze and Silver Order of the de Fleury Medals.

Dr. Koch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from Washington and Lee University. He earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering and the Degree of Engineer in Construction Engineering and Management from Stanford University. He also has a Ph.D. in Engineering Management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he was recently inducted into the Academy of Engineering Management, made up of the top 1% of engineering management graduates.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

