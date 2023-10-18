|
18.10.2023 22:33:00
Michael D. Ratner -- Founder, President and CEO of OBB Media -- Named To Goldman Sachs Top 100 Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023
OBB Media Honored For Entrepreneurship by Goldman Sachs at 2023 Builders & Innovators Summit
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing OBB Media's Founder, President and CEO, Michael D. Ratner, with an award as one of the 100 Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Ratner from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.
Michael D. Ratner is the founder and CEO of OBB Media, a vertically integrated content studio that is defining how a new generation of viewers consumes programming. At 26, Ratner launched OBB Media in 2016 and has led the company through explosive growth alongside co-founder and COO Scott Ratner. He has previously been named to Variety's New Leader Creatives and Forbes 30 Under 30.
Michael D. Ratner oversees all five verticals of OBB Media, including the recently launched OBB Studios. As the lead creative on OBB's marquee projects, Ratner has created, directed and produced many critically and commercially successful films & TV shows, receiving a Grammy nomination for Justin Bieber: Our World; amassing over 1.5 billion views with Kevin Hart'sCold As Balls; fostering dialogue around mental health awareness with Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil; and pairing content with commerce in Hailey Bieber'sWho's In My Bathroom?. Most recently, Ratner produced the Netflix Original, Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa.
Additionally, Ratner is an entrepreneur and investor behind some of the fastest growing companies in the entertainment and consumer sectors, including Hailey Bieber's rhode skin. He has transformed how talent builds and grows their businesses, most recently partnering with Bieber to launch her beauty brand. Ratner is the founding partner of rhode skin, which has become an industry powerhouse, crossing the eight-figure revenue mark in its first eleven days of sales, accumulating over 1 million waitlist sign-ups, and recently expanding internationally. Ratner is the chairman of Myron Arthur Holdings, which focuses on investing in and advising media, entertainment and consumer brands. Ratner received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MFA from NYU Tisch.
"I'm incredibly humbled that Goldman Sachs is recognizing the work that we do at OBB Media with this exceptional honor," said Ratner. "With a rapidly changing ecosystem in technology and media, storytelling is always going to be our most powerful tool for connection. Being listed as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs across multiple industries is a testament to the team we've built at OBB. This award represents how much storytelling matters and we are committed to delivering impactful, entertaining, and important stories to the world."
"We're delighted to recognize Michael as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Ratner has been a visionary in his field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."
In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.
Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at Sophia.Anthony@gs.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-d-ratner--founder-president-and-ceo-of-obb-media--named-to-goldman-sachs-top-100-most-exceptional-entrepreneurs-of-2023-301961246.html
SOURCE Goldman Sachs
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.10.23
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NYSE-Handel Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verliert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.23
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs-Aktie verliert: Gewinn von Goldman Sachs bricht im 3. Quartal ein (dpa-AFX)
|
17.10.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Goldman Sachsmehr Analysen
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.23
|Goldman Sachs Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.04.22
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.23
|Goldman Sachs Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.04.22
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.23
|Goldman Sachs Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.04.22
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.01.22
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Goldman Sachs
|285,70
|-0,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.