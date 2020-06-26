Michel Trudel becomes strategic consultant to MELS

MONTREAL, June 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - France Lauzière, President and CEO of TVA Group, has announced that she is accelerating the implementation of MELS' business plan. Accordingly, Michel Trudel has agreed to extend his association with MELS beyond his term as President, which was scheduled to end at the end of 2020, and to serve as a strategic consultant until December 31, 2021. MELS is pleased and grateful to be able to continue relying on the experience and expertise of a man who has been a pioneer and a leader in film production services in Quebec and Canada.

"I thank Michel Trudel for his important contribution to MELS' success and to the development of the film and television industries in Quebec," said Ms. Lauzière. "I am very pleased that we will have the benefit of his expertise as a strategic consultant."

"I have agreed to extend my role in developing this major company I have been building for more than thirty years and to lend my support in the leadership transition," said Michel Trudel.

Ms. Lauzière concluded by announcing that Martin Carrier's appointment as President of MELS is effective today.

About MELS

Mels Studios and Postproduction, part of TVA Group, is a well-known name in the film industry. Its 350 professionals provide expert services under the motto "Proud partner in your projects." MELS' services include soundstage and equipment rental, visual effects, sound and picture postproduction, mobile unit rental, theatrical distribution, and distribution for television, Internet and smart devices.

