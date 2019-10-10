Michelin Advanced Silicone Beam Wiper Blade Is Built For Extreme Weather Performance

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America has introduced the MICHELIN® Endurance™ XT Silicone Beam wiper blade, its most durable wiper blade for passenger vehicles. This new product was specifically engineered to last twice as long as standard blades1 while providing smooth, streak-free wipes and improved driver visibility even in the most extreme weather conditions.

The new MICHELIN Advanced Silicone Beam wiper blade, manufactured and distributed by Pylon, is now available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com.

The MICHELIN Endurance XT Silicone Beam wiper blade features exceptional benefits:

Advanced silicone compound that allows the blades to remain flexible and resist cracking in temperatures ranging from -80°F to 195°F

Durability tested to 2 million wipes as compared to the industry-standard 1 million wipes for extended blade life

Silicone compound transfers a water-repellent micro-barrier so that water beads off the windshield even when wipers are not in use

QuadTech™ 4-layer coated silicone for quiet wipes, flexibility, durability and water repellency

A curved, flexible, frameless beam design with infinite pressure points to provide even, consistent wipe pressure for smooth, quiet wipes and improved visibility

Built-in aerodynamic spoilers that help channel air flow for improved wiper to windshield contact even under the toughest conditions

Comes equipped with the MICHELIN EZ-Lok™ Connector system for fast and easy installation

"As a leading mobility company, Michelin's goal was to develop a durable and reliable wiper blade that would enable drivers and passengers to reach their destinations safely, despite the weather conditions they might encounter along the way," said Tom Jupena, director of travel and lifestyle for Michelin North America. "Michelin's new Endurance XT Silicone Beam wiper blade reduces exposure to elements and prevents windshield build-up from snow and debris."

German world-record holder Rainer Zietlow recently put the extreme weather performance of the MICHELIN Endurance XT Silicon wiper blades to the test when he set the long-distance record on the world's longest road, the Pan-Americana Highway. The highway stretches more than 16,000 miles through 14 countries from Alaska to Argentina. Zietlow and his team broke the previous world record set in 2011 by completing the drive in 10 days and 19 hours. Zietlow made a donation to the international organization "SOS Children's Village" located in Montevideo, Uruguay based on total distance driven.

For more information on Michelin wiper blades, visit www.michelinwipers.com.

(1) Lasts 2x longer than other blades is a comparison to natural rubber blades. Michelin silicone wiper blades are tested to perform to 2 million wipes compared to the Michelin Stealth XT with natural rubber tested to 1 million wipes in weather performance evaluations. All wiper blades eventually wear out and should be replaced.

