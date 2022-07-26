Michelin H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Tuesday reported first-half net income of 843 million euros or 1.18 euro per share, compared to 1.03 billion euros or 1.44 euro per share last year.

Revenues for the six month period rose to 13.29 billion euros from 11.19 billion euros last year.

"We've delivered good results in an extremely unsettled environment, led by the remarkable commitment of all our teams. The uncertainties of today's world make it difficult to express a medium-term outlook. However, we can count on our clear and value-creating strategy, on our resilient business model, and on our employees' outstanding agility to steer our operations in such challenging circumstances," said Florent Menegaux, Managing Chairman.