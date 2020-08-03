Michelin Launches "Peerless" CrossClimate2 Tire

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has launched a tire with a combination of performance and safety attributes that have never been seen in a passenger or crossover tire in North America.

The MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 tire was designed to bring unmatched year-round performance in unexpected weather conditions.

Competitors in the "all-season" tire category typically deliver one or two performance areas well but have to make sacrifices in other areas that are important to drivers. The CrossClimate2 delivers them all – wet stopping, longevity, dry grip and snow performance.

"We designed this tire to deliver safety and performance in every stop, every turn, and throughout every season," said Michelin brand director Matthew Cabe. "Parents, caretakers and all conscientious drivers understand the responsibility for their own safety and the safety of others when they drive. They don't want to feel powerless. This tire gives them confidence and control in any weather, during any season."

The CrossClimate2 has a distinct V-formation tread pattern. This tread pattern works together with the tire's proprietary rubber compound to redefine the "all-season" category and bring drivers a tire that excels in more climate conditions than any competing product.

Wet performance – When Michelin engineers began developing the CrossClimate2, they knew they needed a tire that "grips to the last stop." All tires begin to wear after their first drive. But not all tires offer outstanding stopping power as they wear. The CrossClimate2 does. In wet conditions, even when worn, the CrossClimate2 stopped shorter than leading competitive tires - up to 50 feet shorter when stopping from 50 mph.1

Longer lasting – Road testing shows the CrossClimate2 wears better than leading competitors. Not by a little bit, by a lot -- up to 15,000 extra miles. That's up to an additional year of use.2

Dry grip – Stopping power matters in wet or dry conditions. The CrossClimate2 stops up to 16 feet shorter (more than one full car length) on dry pavement than four leading competitive tires.3

Snow performance – Drivers in snowy climates can have confidence in the "3-peak mountain snowflake rating" given to the CrossClimate2. This severe snow capability delivers up to 31% better snow traction when worn than four leading all-season worn competitive tires.4

Noise – Michelin used PIANO Noise Reduction Tuning to design a tread with blocks and angles that cancel out "harmonic" road noise and create ideal amplitude for the contact patch, creating a quieter ride.

The CrossClimate2 will be available in 56 sizes, fitting 76% of the best-selling passenger cars and crossovers in the marketplace today. Currently 25 sizes are available. In early 2021, an additional 31 sizes will be available.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

1 Based on internal wet braking tests from 50 MPH using tires buffed to 3/32" remaining tread depth in size 235/55R18 on a 2020 Toyota RAV4 where the MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 tire had an average stopping distance of 142.9 ft against Continental® CrossContact™ LX25 with an average stopping distance of 195.8 ft and the Goodyear® Assurance® WeatherReady® with an average stopping distance of 198.6 ft; and in size 215/55R17 on a 2019 Toyota Camry where the MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 tire had an average stopping distance of 181.0 ft versus the Bridgestone® Turanza™ QuietTrack™ with an average stopping distance of 216.2 ft and the Continental® PureContact™ LS with an average stopping distance of 227.8 ft. Actual on-road results may vary.

2 Based on U.S. Department of Transportation Average Annual Miles per driver (13,500 miles). Treadwear test performed in size 235/55R18 on 2020 Chevrolet Equinox vehicles where the MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 showed an estimated life (based on calculating the most-worn groove of a rotated set) of 67,300 miles versus the Continental® CrossContact™ LX25 at 58,100 miles and the Goodyear® Assurance® WeatherReady® at 52,000 miles; and tested in size 215/55R17 on 2016 Toyota Camry vehicles where the MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 tire showed an estimated life (based on calculating the most-worn groove of a rotated set) of 61,100 miles versus the Bridgestone® Turanza™ QuietTrack™ at 47,300 miles and the Continental® PureContact™ LS at 54,700 miles. Actual on-road results may vary.

3 Based on internal dry braking tests from 60 MPH using tires in size 235/55R18 on a 2020 Toyota RAV4 where the MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 tire had an average stopping distance of 113.0 ft against Continental® CrossContact™ LX25 with an average stopping distance of 121.1 ft and the Goodyear® Assurance® WeatherReady® with an average stopping distance of 129.8 ft; and in size 215/55R17 on a 2019 Toyota Camry where the MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 tire had an average stopping distance of 115.3 ft versus the Bridgestone® Turanza™ QuietTrack™ with an average stopping distance of 124.2 ft and the Continental® PureContact™ LS with an average stopping distance of 120.4 ft. Actual on-road results may vary.

4 Based on third-party snow traction tests using ASTM Test Method F1805-12, using tires buffed to 3/32" remaining tread depth. When compared to Standard Reference Test Tire (SRTT), in size 235/55R18 the MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 tire scored 93 compared against the Continental® CrossContact™ LX25 tire which scored 63 and the Goodyear® Assurance® WeatherReady® tire which scored 65; and when compared to SRTT, in size 215/55R17 the MICHELIN® CrossClimate®2 tire scored 90 when compared against the Bridgestone® Turanza™ QuietTrack™ which scored 62 and the Continental® PureContact™ LS which scored 59. Actual on-road results may vary.

