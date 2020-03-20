Michelin North America Begins Partial Production Shutdown In Response to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., will begin a temporary, phased shutdown of some of its tire production facilities in the United States and Canada due to the broad effects of COVID-19.

This phased suspension of some manufacturing will begin immediately and, based on the current outlook, will last for at least two weeks. The affected production currently excludes vital and critical tires for the country's economic continuity.

Distribution and logistics activities will continue to support customers through existing inventories. The Company is monitoring conditions closely and has established appropriate contingency plans, prepared to adjust as the situation evolves.

Michelin remains focused on the health and well-being of its employees and communities, and the Company is developing plans and revising policies to mitigate the financial impacts of this temporary shutdown on its employees.

The Company will continue to follow closely all guidelines and directions from state, local or provincial governments, with the goal of limiting the spread of the virus and consequences of the pandemic for employees, customers and partners.

