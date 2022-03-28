Michelle Howard Joins Barchart to Lead Business Development and Strategy for Agriculture

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to the global commodity industry, announced that Michelle Howard is joining as Director of Business Development and Strategy for Barchart's agribusiness solutions - which are trusted by over 500 agribusinesses representing over 4,000 grain facilities.

Howard will oversee ecosystem development for Barchart's enterprise products, and will be responsible for driving awareness and adoption for Barchart's connected grain-buying workflows. As the engine for Barchart's growth in agriculture, Howard will collaborate deeply across Barchart's sales, product, and marketing divisions to ensure client needs are met and aligned with Barchart's strategic priorities.

"Michelle has an exceptional track record within the commodity industry and we are thrilled to welcome her on board to drive growth in our agribusiness products and services," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Michelle's knowledge and expertise of building strategies and branding around the commodity industry will make her a vital component in helping Barchart grow further and succeed."

Michelle has over 7 years of experience in the agricultural industry, including her 5-year career at Cultura Technologies as their Director of Marketing. Most recently, Howard served as an International Business Growth Advisor of Agriculture at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

"Joining Barchart as they fine-tune their grain-buying workflow is a great opportunity to shape the way agribusinesses interact at key points in the value chain," said Howard. I look forward to working with our clients to build the most complete, connected, and efficient solution on the market."

Barchart provides the most comprehensive suite of digital tools for agribusinesses to make better decisions, improve workflows and support growth. To learn more about these solutions or to join our network of agribusiness clients and service providers, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelle-howard-joins-barchart-to-lead-business-development-and-strategy-for-agriculture-301511252.html

SOURCE Barchart