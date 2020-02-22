Michelman's Mr. Gilles LeMoigne to Present Technical Paper at JEC World 2020

CINCINNATI, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michelman's Mr. Gilles LeMoigne, Regional Marketing Manager, EMEA, will lead a technical presentation entitled "Effect of Sizing on the Interfacial and Mechanical Properties of Carbon Fiber (CF) Reinforced Polyamide (PA6,6) Composites" as part of JEC World 2020's Carbon - What Materials and Processes for the Future? conference track. Mr. LeMoigne will discuss the effects of fiber surface-treatment and sizing on the interfacial and mechanical properties of carbon fiber/nylon (PA6,6) composites.

Michelman, known in the fibers and composites industry as the interface experts, and manufacturer of industry-leading Hydrosize® fiber sizing solutions, will feature its Hydrosize® Carbon family of products at JEC World 2020. Hydrosize® Carbon allows carbon fiber manufacturers to optimize the interfacial adhesion between polymers and fibers by tailoring the surface chemistry of their reinforcement fibers to the chemistry of the matrix resin. Their diverse range of grades offer a wide variety of solutions depending on resin compatibility, fiber type, and desired composite performance.

Designed for high-temperature polyamides applications, the Hydrosize® Carbon 200 Series is APE, solvent, and VOC-free and is perfect for fiber-reinforced nylon composites where greater thermal stability is required.

Formulated for polycarbonates (PC) and other PC blends such as PC-ABS, the Hydrosize® Carbon 300 Series produces good chemical resistance along with interfacial adhesion to these polymer systems.

Their Hydrosize® Carbon 400 Series includes high-performance grades that can withstand the extreme processing temperatures that many high-temperature thermoplastics require. Appropriate materials include PEEK, PPS, PEI, and others used to produce various composite engine components. This series exhibits excellent thermal stability, mechanical properties, and low creep.

Finally, the Hydrosize® Carbon 700 Series, currently under final stages of development and formulated to improve the performance of carbon fiber reinforced vinyl ester composites, is targeted for SMC applications. Its proprietary chemistry allows for increased adhesion between the carbon fiber and various vinyl ester compounds.

Mr. LeMoigne's presentation will take place at Noon on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Michelman will exhibit in Hall #5, Booth G73, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and industrial manufacturing markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

SOURCE Michelman