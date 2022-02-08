Michelob ULTRA Takes the Super Bowl LVI Stage with Three New Commercials, to Remind America That "It's Only Worth It If You Enjoy It"

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture this: Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan and Brooks Koepka enter a vintage bowling alley with Steve Buscemi for some friendly competition. Today, Michelob ULTRA, the No. 2 beer in the country by volume, unveiled a series of three star-studded Super Bowl commercials that ladder back to the brand's belief, "It's Only Worth It If You Enjoy It." Michelob ULTRA's presence during this year's Super Bowl will be episodic with the spots taking place at the brand's fictitious bowling alley known as the "Superior Bowl." For the first time, Michelob ULTRA will feature a multitude of products from its portfolio during football's biggest night: Michelob ULTRA, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold and Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer.

While many eyes will be on the Super Bowl, Team ULTRA will be having fun at the Superior Bowl – a place where legendary athletes and entertainers who embody a balanced lifestyle, enjoy themselves all while celebrating with Michelob ULTRA.

The first chapter of the series - the :60 spot titled "Superior Bowl" - sets the tone at a vintage bowling alley where sports champions are seen throwing strikes with a side of shade. Peyton Manning , Alex Morgan , Jimmy Butler , Nneka Ogwumike and Brooks Koepka take to the lanes as actor Steve Buscemi is seen preparing a few cold ones. And just when you think there couldn't be any more legendary athletes featured in one spot, Serena Williams enters the scene to prove she will leave no pin standing.

, , , and take to the lanes as actor is seen preparing a few cold ones. And just when you think there couldn't be any more legendary athletes featured in one spot, enters the scene to prove she will leave no pin standing. Chapter two - the :30 spot titled "Caddy" - opens with Brooks Koepka , professional golfer and four-time Major Champion , as he surveys the bar options the same way he'd read a putt, before confidently selecting an ice cold Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer.

, professional golfer and four-time , as he surveys the bar options the same way he'd read a putt, before confidently selecting an ice cold Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer. In the third and final chapter, global superstar Becky G. goes for the gold in a :30 spot called "Golden," which will be airing in select markets including Houston , Dallas and Miami . The award-winning international singer says Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, the first nationally distributed organic lager, is all the gold she needs.

"Michelob ULTRA believes that enjoying the ride along the way is not a distraction but in fact an essential part of life," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "That's why with our 'Superior Bowl' campaign we are once again highlighting the fun and joyful side of some of the world's greatest athletes and entertainers, while also delivering on our commitment to gender equality in sports."

This year, it's not just about the joy that Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl ads evoke, the :60 spot stands out because it stands for something: gender equality in sports. On the heels of Michelob ULTRA's $100 million commitment to increase the visibility of women in sports, Michelob ULTRA is taking its next step towards gender equality in sports by featuring an equal representation of male and female athletes in this year's Super Bowl commercial. Further, Michelob ULTRA just signed a five-year partnership agreement with the Women's Sports Foundation to help fund the travel and training needed for female athletes to compete at an elite level.

In addition to Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl commercials, fans should keep an eye out for a live broadcast integration featuring Serena Williams who will be wearing a limited-edition Superior Bowl bomber jacket from the brand's Spare Clothes Collection launching February 13. Also, after the game, Michelob ULTRA will debut a get home safe advertisement featuring Peyton Manning that will run on the brand's social and digital platforms, reminding fans to please enjoy Michelob ULTRA responsibly. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This year's suite of Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl commercials was directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison and created by Wieden + Kennedy New York. To view "Superior Bowl," "Caddie" or "Golden" visit Michelob ULTRA's YouTube page.

Michelob ULTRA is a proud member of Anheuser-Busch's award-winning portfolio of brands all brewed to deliver the company's renewed purpose: to create a future with more cheers. During this year's Super Bowl, each brand will deliver content that is authentic to their purpose, while contributing to the company's ongoing transformation as it looks to accelerate its consumer-centric strategy.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by volume sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation® exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women's Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We're building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports®. To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

