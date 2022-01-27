|
27.01.2022 03:54:49
Michigan escapes 72-70 as Northwestern misses 3 at buzzer
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Caleb Houstan scored 18 points, DeVante' Jones added 15 points with six assists, and Michigan escaped with a 72-70 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.Michigan forward Jaron Faulds missed two free throws, leading 72-69, with 8.5 seconds left and the Wolverines elected to foul Boo Buie near midcourt before he could attempt at 3-pointer. Buie, an 80% free-throw shooter, made the first free throw and missed the second but Pete Nance grabbed the rebound and got it to Julian Roper for a 3-pointer that didn't hit the rim at the buzzer. Eli Brooks added 12 points for Michigan (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten), which has won its last 10 homes games in the series. Houstan, the Big Ten freshman of the week after making 8 of 11 from long range in his last two games, was 5 of 7 from the field with three 3s. Hunter Dickinson, entered having scored 20-plus in four of his last five games, was held to nine points in 29 minutes before fouling out with 2:29 left. Michigan led 48-37 early in the second half before being outscored 25-9. Northwestern tied it at 51 on Ryan Greer's corner 3-pointer to cap an 11-1 run and another Greer 3 with 7:58 left gave the Wildcats their first lead, 56-55, since 17-16.Nance had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Northwestern (9-9, 2-7), which has lost seven of its last eight. Buie and Ryan Young each finished with 13.Both teams play against ranked opponents on Saturday. Michigan is at the 10th-ranked Spartans, and Northwestern hosts No. 24 Illinois. ___More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
