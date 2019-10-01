Michigan State University Alumni Office to Honor Awards Recipients Julie Aigner Clark and Dr. Mark Kay

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Michigan State University Alumni Office will recognize Julie Aigner Clark, WeeSchool CEO and co-founder and Baby Einstein founder, and Dr. Mark Kay, professor of pediatrics and genetics at Stanford University School of Medicine, with Distinguished Alumni Awards at the annual Grand Awards Gala Oct. 25.

"This year's recipients embody how Spartans Will. continue to be a force for good in the world," said Nick McLaren, executive director, MSU Alumni Office. "These individuals have combined their inherent drive, passions and support for MSU to help others, break barriers and create a better future."

Julie Aigner Clark: Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient

Distinguished Alumni Award recipients include alumni that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level of professional accomplishment. Aigner Clark received her B.A. in literature and secondary education from MSU's College of Arts & Letters.

Aigner Clark founded Baby Einstein, a multimedia infant entertainment company-turned international brand acquired by Disney for $25 million within its first five years. She has since created the Emmy Award-winning Safe Side child safety videos and applied her own experience as a cancer survivor to publish a picture book emphasizing the importance of love for cancer-coping families. Her WeeSchool tools and resources support healthy, engaged parenting and preschool readiness.

In 2007, Aigner Clark was recognized for her work by President George W. Bush during his State of the Union Address. She is a recipient of the College of Arts & Letters Distinguished Alumni Award and is a mentor of Spartans in Denver, East Lansing, and beyond.

"Impacting the next generation has been the theme for each of my companies and something I learned the importance of during my time at Michigan State University," said Aigner Clark. "I am so appreciative for the education and values instilled upon me during my time at the university."

Dr. Mark Kay: Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient

Dr. Kay received his B.S. in physical sciences from MSU's Lyman Briggs College.

"I still remember being in Lyman Briggs and being immersed in the culture of innovation and science, which created an environment that really helped me thrive," said Dr. Kay. "The philosophy of science class helped me realize that as scientists, we need to educate nonscientists if we want to be leaders that make a difference in the world."

Dr. Kay leads the Division of Human Gene Therapy and is the Dennis Farrey Family Professor in the Departments of Pediatrics and Genetics at Stanford University. His research on gene therapy and genome editing led him to co-found LogicBio Therapeutics. The company's mission is to develop the next generation of genetic medicine by developing lasting cures for rare, life-threatening genetic diseases affecting children.

Dr. Kay was a founding board member of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy and was its president in 2006. His laboratory has made seminal contributions in non-coding RNA biology and RNA-based therapeutics. He has published more than 250 papers in leading journals including Science, Cell, Nature, and the New England Journal of Medicine, and is a Lyman Briggs Distinguished Alumnus.

Aigner Clark and Dr. Kay are among 13 alumni and donors worldwide being honored at the annual Grand Awards Gala held on MSU's campus at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center. Registration to attend the exclusive event is open through Oct. 18. For more information, visit alumni.msu.edu/grandawards.

