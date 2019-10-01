Michigan State University Alumni Office to Honor Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Michigan State University Alumni Office will recognize Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, of Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery, with the Young Alumni Award at the annual Grand Awards Gala Oct. 25.

"Dr. Bhanusali embodies how Spartans Will. continue to be a force for good in the world," said Nick McLaren, executive director, MSU Alumni Office. "It is an honor to recognize him for how he has combined his inherent drive, passions, and MSU education to help others, break barriers and create a better future."

Young Alumni Award recipients include alumni under age 40 who have distinguished themselves through a high level of professional accomplishment. Dr. Bhanusali received his B.S. in human physiology from MSU's College of Natural Science and Honors College, and his M.D. from MSU's College of Human Medicine.

Dr. Bhanusali completed his residency at Mount Sinai, where he serves on the faculty. He is regularly featured in media outlets, including ABC, Fox, NBC, US Weekly, The New York Times and others. In 2016, Dr. Bhanusali was featured nationally and internationally for his pro-bono work on a slashing victim's scars. Dr. Bhanusali recently launched Fast Beauty Co., Amazon's first in-house skincare line. His pharma-tech company, Skin Medicinals, was recently featured in Business Insider for its success in lowering drug prices and improving access to patient medication. An active entrepreneur and investor, he has founded several other companies, including Health Digital, HairStim, AIRE Health and others.

"Staying innovative and utilizing technology the right way is so important in our healthcare system today," said Dr. Bhanusali. "Doctors need to think about ways they can positively impact a group beyond their local community. I want to use my talents and skills to find solutions to problems that will have a broader impact."

Dr. Bhanusali is one of 13 alumni and donors worldwide being honored at the annual Grand Awards Gala held on MSU's campus at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center. Registration to attend the exclusive event is open through Oct. 18. For more information, visit alumni.msu.edu/grandawards.

