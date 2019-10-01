Michigan State University Alumni Office to Honor Drs. Carlo Riolo and Katherine Niksich

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Michigan State University Alumni Office will honor Drs. Carlo Riolo and Katherine Niksich, of PAW Health Network, with the Young Alumni Awards at the annual Grand Awards Gala Oct. 25.

"Drs. Riolo and Niksich embody how Spartans Will. continue to be a force for good in the world," said Nick McLaren, executive director, MSU Alumni Office. "It is an honor to recognize them for how they have combined their inherent drive, passions and MSU education to help others, break barriers and create a better future."

Young Alumni Award recipients include alumni under age 40 who have distinguished themselves through a high level of professional accomplishment. Dr. Riolo received his B.S. in veterinary sciences and his D.V.M. from MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Niksich received her D.V.M. from MSU's College Veterinary Medicine.

As co-owners and practicing veterinarians for PAW Health Network, Drs. Riolo and Niksich are developing infrastructure to ensure a balanced and healthy work environment for their own employees, MSU veterinary medical students and industry professionals. Dr. Riolo has provided after-hours and emergency veterinary care since 2006. A Michigan native, Dr. Niksich has been practicing veterinary medicine in the Wausau, Wisconsin-area since 2007. The couple share a 30-acre hobby farm and have three children.

The couple's PAW Health Mentorship Program, a partnership with the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine and PAW Health's Fund for Student Success and Wellness, is creating a flexible framework to make a lasting impact on students and post-graduates. They have made a five-year financial pledge to support changes in the college experience. Dr. Riolo regularly travels to East Lansing to engage students on issues including starting a clinic, running a business and general professional wellness.

"Our fire burns for those who come after us, and we yearn to create a process that supports individuals we will never meet," said Dr. Riolo. "If it all goes according to plan, we'll have become the driving force for change in the veterinary industry."

Drs. Riolo and Niksich are among 13 alumni and donors worldwide being honored at the annual Grand Awards Gala held on MSU's campus at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center. Registration to attend the exclusive event is open through Oct. 18. For more information, visit alumni.msu.edu/grandawards.

