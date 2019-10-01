Michigan State University Alumni Office to Honor Michael Pruente, Jr.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Michigan State University Alumni Office will recognize Michael Pruente, Jr., of WG Consulting, with the Young Alumni Award at the annual Grand Awards Gala Oct. 25.

"Mr. Pruente, Jr. embodies how Spartans Will. continue to be a force for good in the world," said Nick McLaren, executive director, MSU Alumni Office. "It is an honor to recognize him for how he has combined his inherent drive, passions and MSU education to help others, break barriers and create a better future."

Young Alumni Award recipients include alumni under age 40 who have distinguished themselves through a high level of professional accomplishment. Pruente, Jr. received his B.A. in supply chain management from MSU's Broad College of Business.

With over 10 years industry experience, Pruente, Jr. worked for Shell and ConocoPhillips before joining WG Consulting in 2015. He has led numerous transformation projects during his career for major multinational companies who see fast-changing labor markets, cost pressures, changing work habits and fluid regulations as opportunities for improving operational effectiveness and managing risk. He has led large-scale projects at Molina Healthcare, USACS, Shell Oil, BHP Billiton and ConocoPhillips.

An engaged and philanthropic alumnus, Pruente has established two MSU scholarships, including the Sandra Pruente Memorial Scholarship to honor his mother, and named a team room in the new MSU Minskoff Pavilion. Pruente was Broad College of Business Young Alumni Representative and an Alumni Advisory Board member. He was the Houston Spartans alumni club president from 2012 – 2015. He regularly provides MSU students professional development opportunities and shares valuable industry insights.

"I got involved with Broad College of Business Alumni Board to stay connected to MSU and to have a direct impact of helping students," said Pruente, Jr. "Being a Spartan to me is being part of a large family that will help one another."

Pruente, Jr. is one of 13 alumni and donors worldwide being honored at the annual Grand Awards Gala held on MSU's campus at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center. Registration to attend the exclusive event is open through Oct. 18. For more information, visit alumni.msu.edu/grandawards.

SOURCE Michigan State University Alumni Office