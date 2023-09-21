Michigan State University's MSMR Program Recognizes aytm with Outstanding Partnership Award

Continued collaboration builds a brighter, technology-driven future for market research and insights professionals

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insights automation platform, aytm, announces recent recognition by Michigan State University's Master of Science in Marketing Research (MSMR) program. The program awarded aytm with this distinguished honor recognizing the company's outstanding contributions to the success of the program and the broader market research industry.

Since forging this partnership in 2018, aytm continues to demonstrate its devotion to advancing the field, donating over $1 million in investment to MSU students by providing technology, licensing, training, sample, and more—free of charge. Underscoring their shared commitment to a future powered by curiosity, MSU also introduced the new $5,000 MSMR Outstanding Partnership Student Scholarship named in aytm's honor.

"The MSU community is near and dear to us at aytm, and we have quite a few Spartans both on our team and as clients. We're deeply honored to receive this award from such an esteemed MSMR program," said Lev Mazin, CEO of aytm. "The future of our industry is certainly bright—especially with these students and alumni leading the charge. They're already more organically engrained in technology than previous generations of researchers, so we're thrilled to see how they use that superpower to drive impact."

Lev was on campus to accept the award and present the scholarship on behalf of aytm. He was also honored to speak to students about the future of insights technology and lead a discussion on how they can leverage their superpowers in tech fluency to drive meaningful impact in the world of market research.

MSU's MSMR program is known for its rigorous curriculum and commitment to fostering industry leaders. The recognition of aytm is based on their exceptional contributions to market research, and their unwavering commitment to providing MSU's students, the next generation of insights leaders, with access to tools that will support their career growth.

"The MSMR Program is committed to developing the next generation of leadership for the transforming Insights & Analytics industry. We believe a key element in achieving this is through engagement with leading companies in our market," said Michael Brereton, Executive in Residence, at Michigan State University. "Our partnership with aytm exemplifies this type of engagement. The MSMR Outstanding Partnership Award, together with the new $5,000 Student Scholarship, is our attempt to recognize and thank aytm for their extraordinary contribution to the success of the MSMR Program."

"The Broad College is so appreciative of the outstanding partnership we have with aytm which helps us inspire the future of business," said Judith Whipple, Interim Dean of the Broad College of Business.

Dr. Ayalla Ruvio, Associate Professor and Academic Director added, "The MSMR Outstanding Partnership Award expresses our deepest appreciation for aytm's extraordinary contribution and lasting dedication to the success of the program and its students."

