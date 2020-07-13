Michter's Bourbon Barrel Fetches Over US$209,000 at London Charity Auction, Sets Record

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A private barrel selection bottling of Michter's 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon sold for £166,000 (US$209,462) at a charity auction in London on Sunday, July 12th.

"This is the highest price ever paid at an auction for a single barrel of Bourbon anywhere in the world, far exceeding previous records," said Justin Sloan, Co-Founder of Justins' House of Bourbon and the world's foremost expert on rare and exclusive Kentucky Bourbon.

In total, Michter's-related items and experiences raised £215,450 (US$271,859) for 50 Best for Recovery, an auction benefiting the global hospitality industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the private barrel, the Louisville-based whiskey distiller donated several unique experiences and extraordinary bottles to raise money for the charity drive, which was organized by William Reed, the parent company of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars.

"At William Reed, we are grateful to be able to work with terrific donors like Michter's and raise funds to benefit the restaurant and bar community in this historically challenging period. The highlight of the auction was the Michter's private barrel bottling," commented Charles Reed, CEO of William Reed.

"Michter's is committed to doing everything possible to support bar and restaurant professionals during this unimaginably difficult time," said Matt Magliocco, Michter's Executive Vice President, adding, "While we do not offer private barrel selections as a standard policy, we made an exception for this immensely important initiative. The results are a testament to the global community of Michter's collectors, who stepped up massively to support the hospitality sector in its period of greatest need. We commend the organizers of 50 Best for Recovery for their extraordinary efforts to make this auction so impactful."

The special items and experiences donated directly by Michter's for the auction included rare and never-before-seen offerings from the brand, all of which fetched significant sums:

The first-ever private barrel selection bottling of Michter's 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon (winning bid of £166,000 (US$209,462) )

) A collection of Michter's rarest special releases, including Michter's 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, 25 Year Kentucky Straight Rye, and Celebration Sour Mash expressions (£17,000 (US$21,451) )

) The first-ever bottle of Michter's 24 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon (£11,950 (US$15,079) )

) A two-day Kentucky adventure hosted by Michter's, featuring special behind-the-scenes tours of Michter's Shively and Fort Nelson distilleries as well as the legendary Ashford Stud horse farm (£6,550 (US$8,265) )

A whiskey pairing dinner led by Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee and a World's 50 Best Restaurants-selected chef at the winning bidder's home, anywhere in the world (£6,400 (US$8,076))

) A two-day immersive distillation and maturation internship with Michter's in Louisville , featuring private tours of world-renowned still-maker Vendome and acclaimed barrel-maker Kelvin Cooperage (£3,950 (US$4,984) )

A set of Michter's 10 Year Kentucky Straight Rye and 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon bottles autographed by all three of Michter's Kentucky-based Master Distillers (£1,250 (US$1,577))

The 50 Best for Recovery auction included one-of-a-kind donations from the world's top culinary establishments as well as leading suppliers to the food and beverage industry. Proceeds from the auction will be disbursed in two ways: by direct grants of up to US$5,000 to independent restaurants and bars, as well as donations to non-profit organizations focused on the hospitality sector. A full list of recipient non-profit organizations may be found at this link.

About Michter's:

Michter's makes highly acclaimed, limited production whiskeys. Michter's is renowned for its small batch bourbon, single barrel bourbon, single barrel rye, and small batch American whiskey. Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter's is farming estate grown grain on its 145-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson building. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter's Pennsylvania Distillery. When open, it also has educational tours with whiskey tastings as well as The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

(NB: July 12th, 2020 exchange rate of 1.26182 USD to 1 GBP, per Oanda.)

