|
22.08.2023 16:02:00
Michter's To Release Its Toasted Barrel Finish Rye
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Michter's Distillery will be releasing its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Rye.
"We released the first toasted barrel whiskey of any American distillery in 2014 because we loved the unique taste profile. At the time, we had no idea that it would create a new whiskey category for people to enjoy," said Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.
Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson oversees the special aging protocol that Michter's Toasted Barrel Rye undergoes. She observed, "Our Master Distiller Dan McKee and I first select fully matured barrels of our US*1 Rye. Then we transfer each of those rye barrels for finishing into a second barrel, made of special wood naturally air-dried and seasoned outdoors for 24 months and toasted to our specifications, but not charred. The Toasted Barrel Finish Rye is designed to showcase the beautiful extractives from a toasted only finish barrel that impart remarkable character and contribute to an exceptional experience."
According to Master Distiller McKee, the average barrel proof for the toasted rye barrels bottled for this release is 108.9 (54.45% ABV). The suggested retail price of Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish Rye is $120 for a 750ml bottle in the U.S. Speaking about the whiskey, McKee said, "I enjoy rye in general, and this Toasted Rye in particular is a full throttle flavor experience."
Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. In October 2022, Michter's was named the Most Admired American Whiskey in a global survey. In January 2023, Michter's was named the #1 Top Trending American Whiskey brand by Drinks International in their Annual Brands Report.
For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
CONTACT:
Joseph J. Magliocco
502-774-2300 x580
jmagliocco@michters.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michters-to-release-its-toasted-barrel-finish-rye-301906291.html
SOURCE Michter's Distillery
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt in Rot -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- US-Börsen legen schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel vorwiegend fester
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht vollumfänglich halten und schloss nur knapp im Plus. Die Wall Street legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin, besonders Tech-Werte erfreuten sich hoher Beliebtheit. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.