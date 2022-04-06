Micro Focus Earns Consecutive Industry Report Top Spot as Global Leader in Enterprise Service Management

2022 Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix™ Report lauds Micro Focus Service Management Automation X for customer satisfaction, value and automation capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that Service Management Automation X (SMAX) had been recognized as the global leader in the Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Selection Matrix™ Enterprise Service Management, and Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Selection Matrix for Enterprises in the DACH region. Micro Focus SMAX was also recently named a leader in the GigaOm Radar for ITSM Solutions.

SMAX, which also held the top spot in the 2021 RIA Report, is a comprehensive analytics-driven service and asset management solution for the entire service portfolio and lifecycle within and beyond an IT environment. With its low total cost of ownership (TCO) cloud-native deployment, and flexible discovery, SMAX increases agent productivity, reduces ticket volumes and improves user satisfaction.

"The Micro Focus SMAX solution is the global winner in the category of Enterprise Service Management," said Eveline Oehrlich of Research in Action. "The solution has achieved top scores for both customer satisfaction and the assessment of price versus value and the best score for breadth and depth of its solution. SMAX enables all teams within an enterprise to automate service experiences not only for IT and employee services, but also connected service experiences. SMAX offers the ability to leverage data from automated processes and self-learning software to effectively build and automate meaningful relationships with customers, employees and other members of an enterprise's ecosystem which is needed in today's digital world."

"Enterprises delivering digital products have an expectation for consumer-like self-service with automated fulfillment," said Rohit De Souza, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Micro Focus. "SMAX automates workflows, so your staff becomes more efficient and service delivery is immediate. With embedded AI-based self-service, enterprises can satisfy service demand across IT and other business units. The high scores we received for customer satisfaction, vision and breadth and depth of offering tells us we are on the right path of innovation focusing on AI and automation."

SMAX is a single solution for ITSM, ESM and IT Asset Management that accelerates time to value and drives down TCO with the following capabilities:

Machine learning built-in and configured into the core of the product without additional charge

Auto-categorization of tickets and automated analysis of incident patterns to speed up issue resolution and reduce service disruptions

An AI-based virtual agent that understands natural language to reduce service desk cost and provide end-users with instant resolutions

Smart change analytics which improve the change success rate and minimizes unplanned service outages

Entirely codeless configurations that drastically speed up implementation times and upgrades - SaaS customers will always be updated to the latest version

A simple subscription model that allows transparent, flexible and scalable payments

The recent SMAX 2021.11 update introduced out-of-the-box HR service management content for improved employee experience and HR team efficiency. Employees benefit from a streamlined onboarding process and an enhanced request process. For employers, HR process are automated, and HR teams can experience a reduction in support tickets with the contextual HR knowledge feature to provide information for employee issues and frequently asked questions.

SMAX is available on a choice of SaaS from Micro Focus or managed by the customer. In the past 12 months, Micro Focus has increased the number of SaaS locations in North America, Europe, South America and Australia to serve a growing customer base.

