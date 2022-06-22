|
22.06.2022 08:29:45
Micro Focus H1 Adj. Profit Declines; Revenue Down 6.8% On CCY Basis Excl. Digital Safe
(RTTNews) - Micro Focus International plc (MFGP, MCRO.L) posted an adjusted EBITDA of $449.1 million for the six months ended 30 April 2022 compared to $510.7 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 57.34 compared to 67.23.
Loss before tax narrowed to $42.9 million from a loss of $280.0 million. Loss per share, in cents, was 7.46 compared to a loss of 65.09.
Revenue was $1.27 billion, a decline of 11.0% from prior year. The company said this decline includes a reduction in revenue following the disposal of Digital Safe and the impact of foreign exchange movements. Excluding these items, revenues declined by 6.8%.
The board proposed an interim dividend of 8 cents. The dividend will be paid on 5 August 2022 to shareholders on the register as at 22 July 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen halten an: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die US-Märkte notieren mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen erzielten am Donnerstag Gewinne.