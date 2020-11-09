Micro Lab Farms Provides Turnkey Systems that Allow Individuals and Businesses to Rapidly and Affordably Enter the Cannabis Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Lab Farms, a leading provider of automated indoor micro-farms, said its unique turnkey systems gives growers, business owners and entrepreneurs the ability to enter the cannabis market quickly and affordably, with seed-to-harvest in as little as 8-weeks.

Cannabis was legalized in 5 additional states last week. New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota, Arizona, and Mississippi now are included in the 35 states that have legal adult-use or medical marijuana.

Legalization in these states could be a big opportunity for entrepreneurs. The cannabis industry is on pace to eclipse $15 billion by the end of 2020, an increase of approximately 40% over 2019 sales figures.

Furthermore, the market is expected to more than double in size within the next 4-years, reaching $37 billion by 2024, according to projections from the Marijuana Business Factbook. These figures do not include the significant additional projected gains from the newly legalized states.

First to Market Advantage

This is a critical time for those looking to enter new cannabis markets. Most often, those first to market are able to create a brand and build significant market share before the space becomes clouded from increased competition.

Additionally, it is vital that newcomers to the industry find ways to keep costs down, which will help them maintain healthy margins in what will become a heavily taxed and highly competitive environment.

Micro Lab Farms offers specially designed "GrowPods" – portable and scalable systems that provide rapid, low-cost cultivation. These unique automated systems feature controlled environments that can achieve yields many times higher than conventional agriculture. Plus, GrowPods can grow the highest quality plants - without pesticides, herbicides, or harmful chemicals.

GrowPods can be placed virtually anywhere, including in more densely populated areas or inhospitable conditions, and make it possible for growers to achieve high yields on a small footprint, all year long.

For more information, call Micro Lab Farms at: (951) 266-6096, or visit: www.microlabfarms.com

